In John Choi’s vision, the future of STEM education involves a robot with a computer for a face that can play the piano or wash dishes.

He admits that his multipurpose mobile manipulator robot, “Megamark,” is not particularly good at any of these things yet. But that’s the beauty of his opensource educational robotics startup, Choitek. Students can program Megamark to do whatever they’d like, as long as they code correctly.

“High school is a crucial junction where students decide whether or not to pursue STEM careers,” said Mr. Choi, a computer science student at Carnegie Mellon University.

Mr. Choi’s product is currently a low-cost opensource education tool, with free software and computer aided drafting files to create the hardware. Like most other Project Olympus innovators, Mr. Choi hopes a larger firm will acquire his startup.

Megamark was just one of four new spotlight probes — or project-oriented business explorations — on display Thursday at CMU’s 2017 Project Olympus Show-and-Tell, the university’s idea incubator for embryonic startup companies.

To date, Project Olympus has spearheaded 209 probes and helped students find over $317 million in funding since its inception in 2007.



Of those, 139 went on to become companies and 11 were acquired by larger firms, according to Kit Needham, deputy director of Project Olympus. This includes one of the most recent exits — emotion-detection startup FacioMetrics, which Facebook acquired in November 2016.

Along with entrepreneurial advice to secure seed funding, students may receive “micro-grants” for their projects from CMU, as well as incubator space at the research facility on Henry Street.

Other projects this year include Inventory Connection, a supply chain management platform for supermarkets and vendors created by Kerolos Mikaeil; 101, an app for STEM — or science, technology, engineering and math — courses by Justin Weinberg; and RoBotany, an indoor vertical farming company that use robotics, created by Austin Webb.

Ms. Needham said some of the ideas are terrible at first, but the process is about learning what works and what doesn’t.

“It’s not about picking winners, but it’s for anyone who wants to be one,” she said.

