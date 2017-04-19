Alcoa said Wednesday it is moving its headquarters back to Pittsburgh, the city where it was born, as part of an effort to streamline operations and reduce costs.

The aluminum producer said the decision will bring 10 people from its current headquarters in New York City to its Isabella Street offices on the North Shore, where 205 employees and contractors work.

The company shares the space with employees of Arconic, the new company created in November when Alcoa separated its mining, refining and aluminum businesses from downstream businesses that produce aluminum and titanium parts for the aerospace, automotive and other industries.

Alcoa, which moved its headquarters to New York in 2006, also employs about 40 workers and contractors at its technical center in Westmoreland County.

The relocation will take effect Sept. 1. Alcoa expects the headquarters shift and other office consolidations to occur within the next 18 months will generate annual savings of $5 million once they are implemented.

Another 5 employees at Alcoa’s current New York headquarters will work from home, a spokeswoman said.

