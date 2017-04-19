AkzoNobel, the Dutch paints and chemicals business PPG is trying to buy, said Wednesday that it would sell or list its chemicals unit to raise value for shareholders and avoid a takeover.

The move was expected and comes after Akzo in recent weeks rejected two offers by PPG saying they undervalued the company.

PPG’s latest offer was 90 euros per share, or about $26 billion.

At an investor conference in London, Ton Buechner, Akzo’s chief executive, said the chemicals segment -- which accounts for about one-third of Akzo’s revenues -- would be sold or listed in an offering within 12 months and proceeds would be returned to shareholders.

Analysts have valued Akzo’s chemicals unit at about 8 billion euros ($8.6 billion).

Shareholders have been pressuring Akzo to negotiate a deal with PPG and have requested a special meeting to oust its chairman, Antony Burgmans.

Mr. Buechner said the company hasn’t decided yet whether to hold a meeting.

