Arconic on Monday announced the resignation of chairman and CEO Klaus Kleinfeld, citing an inappropriate letter he sent to a senior officer of the hedge fund that was trying to oust him.

Directors of Arconic, the aerospace and automotive industry supplier formed when Alcoa split into two companies in November, said Mr. Kleinfeld sent the letter to Elliott Management without consulting or seeking authorization from the board. The letter “showed poor judgement,” Arconic said in a statement.

The company said Mr. Kleinfeld’s decision to step down had nothing to do with the proxy fight being waged by Elliott, a New York-based hedge fund. Arconic’s statement praised Mr. Kleinfeld for his “transformative vision” and said he improved the company’s performance despite a difficult environment.

“Klaus led a complex and highly successful transformation of Alcoa,” the statement said.

Elliott has proposed former Spirit AeroSystems CEO Larry Lawson as Mr. Kleinfeld’s replacement.

Arconic said with Mr. Kleinfeld’s departure, Elliott has achieved the main objective of the proxy fight it launched this year.

“It is Elliott Management’s decision whether to continue to burden Arconic and its shareholders with its highly disruptive and distracting proxy fight, or to support Arconic in facilitating an effective CEO search and a strong transition,” Arconic’s statement said.

David Hess, a former United Technologies Corp. executive who was named to Arconic’s board last month, was named interim CEO of Arconic. Patricia Russo, the company’s lead director and chair of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., was named interim chair.

The dispute between Arconic and Elliott is slated to come to a head when Arconic shareholders meet May 16 in Purchase, N.Y.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Arconic shares were priced at $27.30, up $1.40.

