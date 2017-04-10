When it comes to letters to shareholders, most investors would agree that Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett’s homespun wisdom has established the gold standard.

But JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon must be No. 2, because he certainly is trying harder.

Mr. Dimon, America’s most admired or vilified banker depending on your point of view, dropped a 46-page epistle on his handsomely rewarded shareholders last week.

The opus is chock full of his pride in the institution and its many accomplishments: record 2016 earnings of $24.7 billion; record results in six out of the last seven years; and a stock that has outperformed the S&P 500 and its banking peers since the Great Recession and “the extraordinarily difficult legal, regulatory and political environments that followed,” the CEO wrote.

“The regulatory environment is unnecessarily complex, costly, and sometimes confusing,” Mr. Dimon lamented, writing that he supports “thoughtful, effective regulation, not simply more or less.”

While he believes “America today is probably stronger than ever before,” Mr. Dimon said our nation confronts some serious problems besides its harsh regulatory climate. Among them: health care costs that are about twice as much per capita as most other developed nations and onerous taxes that prompt American companies to invest overseas, where they can earn more in countries with lower corporate tax rates.

Mr. Dimon’s diagnosis and prescription require some context.

First, his compensation jumped 49 percent last year to $27.2 million, bringing his three-year haul to $73.2 million. So he has more of a vested interest in lower taxes than, say, 99 percent plus of Americans.

More importantly, JPMorgan Chase has paid $28.7 billion in regulatory penalties since 2010, according to Good Jobs First. The fines eclipse the bank’s record profits last year.

The Washington, D.C., research group, which keeps tabs on corporate behavior as well as government subsidies, said the bank has been fined $13.5 billion for toxic securities abuses and $5.4 billion for mortgage abuses over that period. Most recently, the bank paid $264 million to settle federal civil and criminal charges for hiring hundreds of friends and relatives of potential Chinese clients in order to win business in that country.

Can “complex, costly and sometimes confusing” regulations be the cause of JPMorgan Chase’s tarnished regulatory record? Could these extra costs of doing business have something to do with Mr. Dimon’s dim view of the regulatory climate?

You make the call.

◊ ◊ ◊

The Trump administration’s decision to push back the impending implementation of a standard that would require more investment advisers to put their clients’ interests ahead of their own has spawned a “retirement ripoff counter” that is tracking how much the delay is costing those saving for retirement.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Labor Department delayed implementation of the so-called fiduciary standard for 60 days while it considers rewriting the rule. The proposal has been sharply criticized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Investment Company Institute and other interest groups in the investment business that believe the standard will harm investors.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, and two consumer groups started the counter the next day. They estimate the conflicted advice that investment advisers can offer because of the delay will cost Americans $46 million a day, $1.9 million per hour, and $532 per second.

The projections are based on estimates the White House Counsel of Economic Advisers made under then-President Barack Obama. Proponents of the standard say that without it, investment advisers can safely steer clients to more costly, poorer performing investments that pose greater risks and reward advisers with larger commissions.

Over 30 years, the conflicted advice means a retiree will run out of money five years sooner than someone who received unconflicted advice, proponents of the measure says.

Wherever the truth lies in this regulatory ruckus, it’s all the more reason to be careful out there. Always ask your adviser what they are collecting for the help they are giving you.

Len Boselovic: lboselovic@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1941