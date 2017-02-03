The developer behind a controversial Whole Foods Market and apartment redevelopment at the former Penn Plaza apartment complex in East Liberty has fired another legal salvo in its bid to overturn the city planning commission’s rejection of its amended plan.

In a complaint filed today in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, Pennley Park South claims that the commission violated its own subdivision regulations and standards by not providing written notice of its decision within the appropriate time frame. As a result, the plan is deemed to be approved, according to the lawsuit.

Pennley Park South, an affiliate of developer LG Realty Advisors, is asking the court to require the commission to approve the amended preliminary land development plan or to issue an order stating that it is deemed approved because the commission didn't provide written notice of its decision in a timely manner.

"I think the case is over. I think we have an approval," said Jonathan Kamin, attorney for Pennley Park South.

Mr. Kamin argued that the commission should have provided written notice of its decision within 60 days of Nov. 29, when it was first briefed on the developer's plans. That means the written decision should have been issued by the end of January.

"If this court were to ignore planning commission's dilatory conduct, the planning commission would be able to idly sit by and never issue a written decision on the submitted amendment to the PLDP, thereby further inflicting greater injustice on PPS," the complaint stated.

However, the section of the commission subdivision regulations and standards cited by the complaint does not specifically mention that a written notice must be provided.

Still, Mr. Kamin said Pennley Park, the owner of the property, now plans to "move full steam ahead" with the development given its interpretation of the law.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, Mayor Bill Peduto said that he disagrees with Mr. Kamin’s allegations.

“The planning commission explicitly denied Pennley Park’s application and development plan within the legal time period of the official submission. We will fight these legal tricks before the Common Pleas court.”

Pennley Park also is appealing the commission decision to Common Pleas Court, claiming the rejection was "unabashedly political" and ignored objective criteria for approving the plan.

The developer is proposing to build a 50,000-square-foot Whole Foods, which would replace a smaller store on Centre Avenue, and 200 apartments, 12,000 square feet of office, and 582 parking spaces in a first phase,

The 7-acre site in question is the home of the former Penn Plaza apartments, where more than 100 residents, many of them older and on fixed incomes, were displaced last year to make way for the redevelopment.

In rejecting the amended preliminary land development plan, the commission cited what it perceived as a lack of community engagement as well as concerns about other aspects of the proposal, including a reconfigured Enright Parklet. There also were complaints about the lack of affordable housing in the plan.

Pennley Park has countered that it held more than 35 meetings with various groups, interested parties and city administrative staff before the commission's vote. It also noted that it had pledged 50 percent of the tax increment from the redevelopment to a citywide affordable housing fund.

Mr. Acklin encouraged the developer to continue to meet with and collaborate with the East Liberty community.

