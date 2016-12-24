When it comes to Christmas gifts, the Steelers couldn’t do much bigger than this.

Their high-stakes home game Sunday against the rival Baltimore Ravens is poised to pack many Pittsburgh hotels, bars and restaurants with rare Christmas Day crowds, injecting a year-end business boost before yet another Heinz Field clash on New Year’s Day.

Never before have the Steelers played on Christmas, a team spokesman said.

“It’s almost like a playoff-atmosphere type of game, with two teams neck and neck,” said Tom Loftus, the chief marketing officer at Visit Pittsburgh. He expects “a long stream of cars coming from Baltimore for the weekend,” with some travelers possibly sticking around for the holiday week.

The tourism promotion agency didn’t immediately have precise figures to predict the economic impact of the Christmas game. But a Steelers-Ravens playoff game in January 2015 generated some $21.2 million in direct spending for the Pittsburgh area, including ticket sales, hotel rooms, meals and souvenirs, according to Visit Pittsburgh estimates.

Sunday’s date isn’t exactly the playoffs, although a Steelers win that day would deliver the AFC North Division title and ensure Pittsburgh a home playoff game. The energy surrounding the team has been good for business at the Hyatt Place on the North Shore, hotel general manager Matt Giehll said.

“Once the Steelers started their current winning streak, you could see the demand for this hotel just growing,” Mr. Giehll said.

Some workers there will don Santa hats and hand out candy canes and hot chocolate to the big crowds expected Sunday. Mr. Giehll said the hotel has been sold out for a few weeks because of the Steelers game, which kicks off at 4:30 p.m.

At the nearby Rivertowne North Shore, manager Craig Newham said he thinks people tip better around the holidays. Workers are due to open the restaurant at 11 a.m. Sunday.

“Everybody’s definitely willing. Of course it’s going to be a very good day for a lot of the workers here to make money,” Mr. Newham said. “It’s not all that bad.”

Farther down North Shore Drive, at Jerome Bettis’ Grille 36, manager Eric Opatken said Sunday appears to be the first time the nearly decade-old eatery will open on Christmas. Callers have been inquiring for days about reservations and operating hours. Doors there will open at 8:30 a.m.

“Generally speaking, we’d have this game day on a day [that’s] not Christmas, so we’d still see that business” regardless of the holiday, Mr. Opatken said. He suspects the restaurant will busy, though, “just like any other game day.”

Not that every Pittsburgh restaurant is opening up Sunday. Following tradition, the Original Oyster House on Market Square will be closed so workers “can travel to spend time with their families,” general manager Jen Grippo said.

Max’s Allegheny Tavern in Deutschtown is staying closed for Christmas to give workers there a break, too, longtime bartender Jan Puglin said.

But it’ll be open on New Year’s Day before the Steelers’ 1 p.m. kickoff against the Cleveland Browns, said Ms. Puglin, who has worked at the North Side tavern for 37 years.

“We’ve done our fair share of being here on holidays,” she said.

Adam Smeltz: asmeltz@post-gazette.com or 412-263-2625. Elizabeth Behrman: Lbehrman@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1590.