Sixth in a series

Stop by Ricci’s Italian Sausage in McKees Rocks this holiday season and you might be served by an orthopedic surgeon or an attorney.

The lawyer is Ernest A. Ricci, 30, great-grandson of Ricci’s founder, the original Ernest Ricci, while the surgeon-in-training is Gianni Ricci, 27, Ernest A.’s younger brother.

“With any family business, everyone has to work, and that was what my entire life was like,” said Ernest A., who practices law in Naples, Fla. “When I come in, I always stop at the shop and if they need something done, I put on an apron and help out.”

The two sons’ presence at the tiny shop in Kenmawr Plaza on Pine Hollow Road may be all the explanation necessary for why Ricci’s Italian Sausage thrives when an estimated 70 percent of family businesses either fail or are sold before the second generation takes over.

“We don’t have titles here. Everybody just pitches in,” said the boys’ father, Ernest B. Ricci, 61, a third-generation self-declared master sausage maker and owner of Ricci’s Italian Sausage.

When Ernest B. says “everybody,” that includes his parents, Ernest Jr. and Lillian Ricci, both 85, who still show up shortly after 9 a.m. six days a week. (“But we leave when we want,” said the elder Mr. Ricci, with a smile.) Ernest Jr. has worked there at various jobs since he was a teenager, while Mrs. Ricci presides over the dough rolling and food preparation.

While the special seasoning recipe is kept locked away, the reason for the durability of the business may be no secret, suggested Kelly Hunt, Pittsburgh district director for the Small Business Administration, which named Ricci’s “Family Owned Business of the Year” in 2010.

“The No. 1 thing I have found is that there has to be someone in the family in each generation that shares that passion, and not just the passion, but who has the skill set,” she said.

Ricci’s qualifies on both counts, but even those two all-important components will not always overcome the sometimes-tricky dynamics of running a business and maintaining peace in a family operation.

Ernest B. is an only child. In families with more than one heir, “a succession plan is really important,” Ms. Hunt said.

Nonfamily businesses typically have organizational charts with a clear leadership structure where purchasing and hiring decisions get made in a disciplined and deliberative manner. “When you’re working with people who are not family, it’s more regimented. You can’t go and make a large purchase without talking to the CEO,” she said.

With a family business, “It kind of gets a little bit cloudier.”

‘Sure, we argue’

Ernest B. said the family discusses all aspects of the business every day, from price points to equipment purchases. The business “always comes home to the dinner table because it’s so enormous in your life.”

That doesn’t mean there’s always agreement.

“Sure, we argue. We argue over pricing, changing suppliers, changing sauces. I think it’s healthy to argue. But we all have a common goal and that’s to make it better for the next generation.”

Since its founding in 1945, Ricci’s Italian Sausage has survived four moves, landing at its current location in 2014. What hasn’t changed is the seasoning recipe — a secret mix of pork, paprika and various spices that has been handed down from Ernest to Ernest since 1945.

While consistency is good, Ms. Hunt said, one pitfall that family businesses can fall into is a reluctance to change the way things are done.

“If you look at businesses that survive over generations, there has to be some innovation. There has to be an evolution in the company.”

For Ricci’s, the big evolutionary step was launching a prepared food business selling hot sandwiches over the counter and catering holiday and other special occasions. That now represents nearly half of its retail sales.

A tight squeeze

But change hasn’t come quickly.

Ricci’s was a cash-or-check-only business until 2006 and only recently added a shopping cart feature to its website, which boldly states in red letters that it does not accept fax or email orders, followed with an explanation: “We are old-fashioned and enjoy talking to our customers on the phone! Capish?”

The current location, next to a Subway sandwich franchise, can’t be seen from Pine Hollow Road. Inside, it’s tight quarters, with no good place to sit.

As Ernest B. put it, “We’re 10 pounds of food in a 5-pound bag.” Lunch hour customers crowd in, about 100 every day by Ernest B.’s count, with the location benefiting from the strip mall’s heavy foot traffic.

The commercial customer roster, meanwhile, boasts impressive longevity: Pizzeria in Coraopolis has used Ricci’s sausage since 1968, and Papa J’s in Carnegie has been a steady customer since 1970.

Ernest B. also noted the sausage-and-bun collaboration with another McKees Rocks institution with Italian roots, Mancini’s Bakery. “My grandfather was dealing with them in the 1940s.”

The Ricci family will tell you their secret is that special seasoning mix used in their hand-mixed, preservative-free sausage — a creation of founder Ernest Sr. after he and wife Sylvia migrated from the Abruzzo region of Italy east of Rome. The recipe is known only to family members and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Less secret is the sales and marketing prowess of the irrepressible Ernest B., who despite having no formal title is clearly captain of the Ricci’s ship.

After graduating from Washington & Jefferson College with a business degree, he worked in sales for pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson before joining his father in the family business full time at age 37.

If the name of this small McKees Rocks establishment sounds familiar, it’s probably because of Ernest B. who has appeared often on Chris Fennimore’s “QED Cooks” show on WQED. He also used to stop by the KDKA studio Downtown at 6 a.m. with a plate of sausage for the late radio host John Cigna, who would then mention Ricci’s on air.

“That 30 seconds at the time would cost $400 a minute.”

Keeping it simple

Ernest B. also offered a few other insights on how this family business works:

They keep it simple, he said, selling only six or seven different items with three key ingredients: sausage, meatballs and banana peppers. One Ricci’s dish with a surprisingly big following: sausage macaroni and cheese topped with banana peppers.

In the store, there’s a hot case for takeout and a refrigerated case near the door where customers can pick up a jar of Ernest B.’s wife’s creation, “Sherry’s Famous Pasta e’ Fagoli” soup, or “Lil’s Famous Homemade Tomato Sauce,” named for his mother.

Those labels add to the sense that the family part of this business includes the customer, something Ernest B. takes seriously.

His sons have encouraged him to open an outlet or two, maybe in Beaver County or the South Hills, but he’s hesitant.

“Could it be done? Yes, but staffing and management is always the challenge,” he said. “I have the energy to do it. It just has to be the right location and the right concept. Absolutely that’s a possibility.”

There’s something else, too. With multiple locations, he added, “That’s where you lose the identity. When people come, people want to see us. It’s like a family.”

The “family” currently employs a staff of eight non-blood relatives: Charlie, Elda, Angie, Frank, Mona, Evelyn, Dani and Brandon.

‘My entire life’

After more than 70 years in business, outsiders may wonder if the Ricci’s Italian Sausage family legacy is in jeopardy with the latest generation consisting of Ernest A. the attorney and Dr. Gianni, both pursuing their own high-powered careers.

A succession plan, Ernest B. admitted, is “a question we wrestle with every day.”

The two sons said they’re under no pressure to carry on the family’s sausage legacy and, in fact, the family elders have always insisted the boys get a college education and follow a professional career path.

“They said, ‘You can always come back to the business,’” Ernest A. said.

But will they, even if it means managing the business while keeping up a busy legal or medical practice?

“I’m not sure,” replied the elder son, saying such a decision is still years away. “Part of me would say, ‘Yes, maybe.’ It’s something in your blood and it’s something I’ve known my entire life.”

Then the young lawyer, who is engaged to be married in the spring, added: “One of the reasons I would want to keep it is the thought of not being able to share with my children that this is what my family makes.”

Steve Twedt: stwedt@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1963.