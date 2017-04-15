Cranberry teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing almost 400 of its stores around the country, including 6 in the Pittsburgh region.

The discount chain, which for years was able to grow by putting stores in smaller markets often underserved by major competitors, was reported earlier this month to be struggling to pay its bills. Debtwire reported in early April that the company had begun missing payments, and was restructuring.

On Saturday afternoon, the company posted a note on its Facebook page confirming that it is trimming its bricks-and-mortar locations.

“It’s true — we are closing some stores,” the post said. “It was a difficult but necessary decision. But the good news is we still have hundreds of locations across the country, and our website rue21.com, open for business!”

The company also linked to a list on its website identifying impacted locations.

Among those affected in the region are locations in Indiana, Grove City, Hermitage, Frazer, South Strabane and Cranberry.

Rue21 has more than 1,200 stores in 48 states. The company has not released financial results since going private in 2013.

Last fall, the company replaced its longtime CEO and promoted its chief financial officer to fill the role on an interim basis.

Many retailers have been hit by a shift in sales from traditional stores to online shopping, among other changes in customer spending habits. Store closings have been announced by Macy’s, J.C. Penney and others in recent months.

