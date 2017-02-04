President Donald Trump issued an executive order Friday directing the U.S. Department of Labor to halt its implementation of the “fiduciary rule,” which was intended to protect millions of Americans by requiring that all financial advisers managing retirement accounts act solely in the client’s best interest when offering advice.

The presidential order comes two months before the April 10 deadline to comply with the rule.

Many financial advisers across the country who were being forced to revamp their business model to meet the new requirements are breathing a sigh of relief. Meanwhile, advisers who have been operating under the fiduciary standard and were advocating for a uniform standard of conduct in the industry are left frustrated.

“I strongly oppose the action taken today by President Trump. I have long advocated for the application of a fiduciary standard to all advisers,” said Paul Brahim, CEO of BPU Investment Management, Downtown, and president of the Financial Planning Association of Pittsburgh. “Simply put, a fiduciary standard requires advisers to act in the consumer’s best interest.

“What other kid of advice and guidance would a consumer want?” he said. “I wholly agree with the Financial Planning Coalition, which represents nearly 80,000 financial planning professionals, that delaying the implementation of this thoroughly vetted consumer protection ‘gives the green light to maintain the status quo of conflicted financial advice.’”

What the presidential order amounts to is allowing advisers who do not wish to work under the higher standard to choose the less rigorous “suitability standard,” which allows them to sell product to clients that often come with hefty commissions and fees as long as the adviser believes the investment is suitable for the client.

The fiduciary rule was strongly opposed by large national firms that have thrived on selling commissioned products. The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors argues that the rule would impose burdensome and costly restrictions and requirements on advisers, and would limit middle- and lower-income retirement savers’ access to services and advice.

The fiduciary rule would have been one of the biggest shifts for the retirement system since 1974 when Congress voted the 401(k) plan into existence. Firms across the nation were in a mad race to comply before the deadline. Brokerage firm Merrill Lynch had announced it would no longer sell commissioned products in retirement accounts in response to the fiduciary rule requirements.

Some smaller firms were hoping to survive by merging with larger ones to afford the high cost of implementing the changes. Others were getting rid of divisions within their business that are driven by commissioned sales. Some advisers who make a living selling commission-based financial products have been exiting the business altogether.

Firms that have opposed the fiduciary rule say it could make financial advice inaccessible for clients with low retirement account balances because advisers who charge a fee of either 1 percent or 2 percent of the account balance will not be profitable enough to take on. They argue those clients would be better off paying commissions for financial products they want in a retirement account.

Charlie Smith, chief investment officer at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Green Tree, said his firm has always worked under a fiduciary standard. He believes the entire process of debating the rule has brought into contrast the basic differences between the two standards.

“The brokerage community has been moving in the direction of the ‘advice model’ over the years, and this debate has likely accelerated the trend,” Mr. Smith said. “Investors also have been made more aware of the distinctions and perhaps now better understand them.”

Chicago-based securities lawyer Andrew Stolmann believes the Trump administration has made what he called a “horrible mistake.”

“No rule during the Obama administration would have done more to help individual investors than a mandatory fiduciary duty for retirement accounts,” he said. “It’s a dark day for individual investors. We are rapidly de-evolving back to the Stone Age.”

The president also signed an executive order Friday to water down regulations that were put in place following the 2008 credit crisis, which small community banks and other financial institutions have claimed were too oppressive.

With this action, President Trump made good on another campaign promise.

The order will start the process of rolling back the 2010 legislation known as Dodd-Frank, which forced banks to take steps to prevent another financial crisis, such as holding more capital than they had previously been required to and being required to undergo annual “stress tests” to prove the financial institutions were operating with solid balance sheets.

