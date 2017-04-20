The family of a New Castle woman who died in 2015 after she contracted a mold infection while a patient at UPMC Shadyside hospital on Thursday sued UPMC and Paris Cleaners, the company that washes UPMC’s linens, for wrongful death and negligence.

The case filed in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas by the family of Katherine Landman, who was 44 and the married mother of two adult college-aged children when she died, is the seventh such case involving patients who died after contracting mold infections at UPMC hospitals between October, 2014, and October, 2016.

“What this case does is it sort of nails down the breadth of the outbreak,” said Brendan Lupetin, one of the Landman family’s attorneys. “This shows that at first the cases are at Presbyterian [hospital], then it’s at Montefiore [hospital] and then it’s at Shadyside.”

The lawsuit — similar to one filed by the family of another patient, John Haines, in February — alleges that what links all seven cases at the three UPMC hospitals is the linens that are washed by Paris Cleaners at its Dubois facility.

A spokesman for Paris did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It bases much of that on an internal UPMC investigation that found mold — similar to what the patients contracted - at the Paris Cleaners facility during visits there on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, 2016.

Despite that internal report, UPMC has continued to deny that the seven cases are all linked.

UPMC points to a CDC investigation — conducted before UPMC’s own internal investigation of Paris Cleaners — that found no conclusive source for the mold, but targeted problems with a negative pressure room at Presbyterian that three of the patients stayed in.

On Thursday and in response to the Landman family’s lawsuit, UPMC said in a statement: “Our hospitals are safe, and our ongoing monitoring and testing show no evidence of concerning mold infections. We and the nation’s top health regulators have found no definitive cause of the previous infections, which are known to occur on occasion at most hospitals in the US.”

When the Haines family filed its lawsuit against UPMC and Paris in February, UPMC spokeswoman Allison Hydzik referenced the case of Ms. Landman, stating: “We do not believe these two patients actually contracted rhizopus [mold] infections at Shadyside as other sources (latent colonization and pre-existing sinus fungal infection) were the most likely causes.”

The “latent colonization” was a reference to UPMC’s belief that Mr. Haines had gotten his infection initially while gardening, something the family and their attorneys — the same as the Landman family attorneys — disagree with.

The “pre-existing sinus fungal infection” refers to Ms. Landman’s case.

Like Mr. Haines, she was at Shadyside receiving treatment for cancer, in her case chemotherapy for acute myeloid leukemia. The treatment for both made them immunosuppressed and more susceptible to a mold infection, though such infections are typically rare in hospitals.

She was admitted on July 17, 2015, and showed the first symptoms of a sinus infection on Aug. 10, 2015 — which was 24 days after she was admitted.

In its investigation of the first three UPMC mold cases in the fall of 2015, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that a “probable” hospital-acquired case is if the patient had been in the hospital for at least 14 days prior to onset of the illness.

Asked whether UPMC still believed that Ms. Landman had a “pre-existing sinus fungal infection” when she came into the hospital, Ms. Hydzik said in an email Thursday: “We will address specific allegations in court and not in the media.”

