WCA Hospital in Jamestown, N.Y., was chartered in 1885 after two dozen local church women converted a two-story frame home into a 15-bed hospital to serve the budding industrial town.

“They wanted to help,” said Karen Livsey, archivist at Jamestown’s Fenton History Center.

From these humble beginnings, WCA Hospital grew into a 342-bed facility that became affiliated with UPMC in December — part of a string of deals for the Pittsburgh health care giant that has included construction of one hospital and affiliations with eight others between 2011 and 2016 at a cost to the system of $1.5 billion.

But 2017 could be UPMC’s biggest growth year yet — with its plans to affiliate with at least seven more hospitals and build an eighth from scratch in South Fayette. The South Fayette hospital is slightly smaller than UPMC East Hospital, which cost $250 million.

“UPMC is a force to be reckoned with,” said Charles Overstreet, global segment leader at FTI Consulting Health Solutions, a Brentwood, Tenn.-based health care advisory firm. “And they’ve done quite well.”

UPMC isn’t alone in its empire building. Low interest rates, availability of capital and increasing anxiety among directors at small hospitals about the future of health care have created a hothouse for growing hospital chains nationwide. Last year there were 102 hospital merger and purchase transactions, up 55 percent since 2010, according to Kaufman, Hall & Associates LLC, a Skokie, Ill.-based consultant.

UPMC doesn’t use the word “sale” in describing its hospital deals, but with few exceptions, the transactions include an investment in the hospital that’s brought under the UPMC tent — an investment of hundreds of millions of dollars in some instances — and a name change to include the letters “UPMC.”

Each deal creates a new platform, new ways to offer its high-end medical services, and network of health care providers that can be used to sell UPMC health insurance outside its core Western Pennsylvania market. As enrollment has risen to more than 3 million members, health insurance sales have lifted the system’s financial profile.

For the six months ending Dec. 31, the latest available results, UPMC Health Plan insurance enrollment revenue was $3.1 billion or 47 percent of the $6.8 billion reported in total system revenue for the period.

UPMC ranked seventh among the biggest nonprofit health care systems in a survey conducted by Modern Healthcare last year, dwarfed by Oakland, Calif.-based Ascension Health, which took first place with $60 billion in annual revenue compared to UPMC at $16 billion.



By any measure, UPMC is on a roll powered by a strong balance sheet and 41 percent share of the inpatient medical-surgical market in the 29 counties of Western Pennsylvania — 58 percent in Allegheny County alone.

Conditions are right to grow more.

“It remains a very active credit market for well-positioned health care systems,” said Kevin Holloran, senior director at S&P Global Ratings, which is based in New York City. “Credit availability is good, rates have been good for the past 18 months and that should continue for at least the short term.”

At the same time, directors at small hospitals have grown concerned about the challenges of providing the latest medical services. Reimbursement from the government and insurers is under pressure and medical specialists often prefer practicing in large urban areas over small towns, where earnings are lower.

“We have come to the conclusion that the fate of small, independent hospitals is pretty much sealed,” said Paul Spears, a retired gastroenterologist and chairman of the Hanover Hospital board of directors, who could’ve been speaking for any number of small hospitals in America.

“The evolution of medicine, and especially the payment for insurance and medicine, does not allow a small, independent hospital to continue to survive on its own.”

Hanover, a 93-bed hospital in York, Pa., voted in March to partner with PinnacleHealth System, a three-hospital system based in Harrisburg. Dr. Spears declined to discuss specifics of the deal, saying it had not been finalized.

Pennsylvania’s frenzied hospital consolidations worry Patrick Moran, president of benefits consultant InGroup Associates Inc. in Lancaster, who said the savings promised from consolidation may be inflated.

“I haven’t seen any data supporting the idea that bigger health systems help control costs,” Mr. Moran said. “They may help lower costs for the health systems themselves, but they haven’t lowered costs for the consumers.”

PG graphic: UPMC affiliations

(Click image for larger version)

Pressure on small hospitals

Health care consultants say passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010 sparked a wave of hospital consolidations as administrators seized on size as the big stick in negotiating contracts with health insurers and accessing capital. Squeezed by lower reimbursement, rising costs for new technology and difficulty recruiting doctors is driving an increasing number of small hospitals into the arms of bigger systems.

Regulatory uncertainty, underscored by the turmoil in Washington over repeal of the Affordable Care Act, has only added to the anxiety that small community hospitals are experiencing, making the prospect of merging with a larger system an increasingly attractive option, experts say.

“Larger systems can deliver the economics of scale and line up the bond markets, identify best medical practices,” said Kevin Kennedy, principal at ECG Management Consultants in Seattle. “Smaller facilities have more questions about their future and ability to survive.”

In some deals, smaller hospitals simply turn over the keys to the building in exchange for promises that the local community will continue to get medical care, a mission that has become too problematic for a small provider to handle alone.

Like WCA Hospital — renamed UPMC Chautauqua WCA — many smaller hospitals have roots reaching back generations, serving their communities through floods and flu epidemics and logging accidents, so turning over the reins to somebody else is never easy.

“It has been the source of great community pride,” said Dr. Spears of Hanover Hospital, an institution founded in 1926 by owners of Hanover Shoe. “The town prided itself in taking care of its own.”

Governance — control of the hospital after consolidation with a larger partner — has become a bigger issue than dollars paid in such deals, said Mr. Kennedy. Two-thirds of the hospital acquisition deals Mr. Kennedy does are through a practice called member substitution, where promises essentially replace cash when control of the institution changes.

“Loss of local control is the biggest worry for smaller hospitals,” Mr. Kennedy said.

UPMC does not disclose its strategy, but the system uses a variety of arrangements, including clinical affiliations that start with staffing the hospital’s emergency department, to enlarge its footprint and gain access to new markets.

Not all hospital deals lead to bigger systems. For-profit chain Community Health Systems, for example, was involved in five transactions last year, four of which were divestitures, according to Kaufman Hall.

Paring long-term debt prompted the CHS deals, according to Chicago-based Zacks Investment Research.

Virtually all of the UPMC deals come with investment and the promise of expanded medical services in the local community. UPMC’s affiliation with Hamot Medical Center in Erie included an investment exceeding $300 million between 2011 and 2016, including a new $111 million patient tower, which was announced in December.

A year after the Hamot acquisition, in 2012, UPMC built the 156-bed UPMC East Hospital in Monroeville at a cost of $250 million. A year later, UPMC acquired Altoona Regional Health System with the promise of investing $250 million into the system over 10 years.

More growth to come

UPMC began in 1986 when what was then called University Health Center began consolidating Falk Clinic, Pittsburgh Cancer Institute and Eye & Ear Hospital — all located in Pittsburgh. Four years would pass before UPMC would acquire Montefiore Hospital and merge with nearby Presbyterian University Hospital.

The number of deals has risen sharply since then, with 2016 turning out to be UPMC’s busiest since the system’s founding.

The health system started last year by acquiring Jameson Health System, a 238-bed hospital in New Castle in May with the promise to assume its pension debt, invest $70 million in service upgrades over 10 years, plus $10 million over five years for physician recruitment and another $5 million to upgrade the information technology system.

In October, 31-bed Kane Community Hospital in McKean County agreed to be folded into UPMC Hamot with the promise of receiving an annual $1 million contribution from UPMC for five years for improvements, plus funding for capital projects.

“We continue to advance health care in our community as we move closer toward a full and complete affiliation with UPMC that will make Kane Community Hospital part of the UPMC system,” Kane president J. Gary Rhodes said in a statement. By spring, Kane Community was expected to function as a subsidiary of UPMC Hamot.

Within weeks of the Kane announcement, UPMC affiliated with four-hospital Susquehanna Health system in Lycoming County with a commitment to invest $500 million in an expanded emergency department and upgraded heart and vascular and cancer services.

The Pittsburgh health system’s agreement with newly christened UPMC Susquehanna in October 2016 was followed a month later by its affiliation with WCA Hospital, which had been experiencing financial difficulties. As part of that deal, UPMC pledged $90 million in improvements to the hospital, which was aligned with UPMC Hamot in Erie.

UPMC’s expansion could be bigger in 2017. In March, it announced an affiliation with the three-hospital PinnacleHealth.

On the same day, PinnacleHealth said it was planning to buy four hospitals from CHS, the chain that has been selling hospitals to trim long-term debt.

Within weeks of UPMC’s PinnacleHealth announcement, 93-bed Hanover Hospital said it planned to partner with PinnacleHealth, leaving open the possibility that UPMC’s deal with PinnacleHealth could include access to Hanover and J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital, a 62-bed facility in Huntingdon County, a PinnacleHealth affiliate.

Neither UPMC nor PinnacleHealth would discuss specifics of the deal, and Blair officials did not return calls seeking comment.

Kris B. Mamula: kmamula@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1699