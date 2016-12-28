GNC went dark Wednesday as sheets of black paper shrouded its more than 4,000 storefronts across the U.S. and visitors to the company website found only a midnight countdown clock.

Come morning, though, all that black is due to be replaced with red-orange “Now Everyone Wins” signs that the Pittsburgh-based vitamin and supplement retailer hopes will signal a new dawn for company and customer alike.

“Our goal is to have them rethink who we are,” said Jeff Hennion, GNC’s executive vice president, chief marketing and e-commerce officer as he walked through the closed Wood Street store Wednesday afternoon.

To do that, Mr. Hennion said, GNC is launching the biggest marketing campaign in its history, One New GNC, which will for the first time include a GNC ad shown during the upcoming Super Bowl where 30 seconds spots reportedly start at $5 million.

It’s a big play for a company that’s struggled the past three years with declining revenue and plummeting share price. But Mr. Hennion said the new model has been battle tested in 477 U.S. stores, part of an intense two-year study to find out what customers wanted.

One problem area was easily discerned. “What they told us is that our prices are too high.”

Starting Thursday, Mr. Hennion said, regular GNC customers will see that “at least half” of the products GNC sells marked down. And, in a new cash-back program, GNC customers earn one point for every dollar they spend and get $5 cash when they reach 150 points.

It will also be easier to figure out how much you pay; gone are the days of up to four prices on a product — the Gold Club member price, the non-member price, the suggested retail price and a sale price. Now it’s one price per product, regardless of whether the transaction takes place in a store or online.

“We’re excited about the response that we’ve already had,” Mr. Hennion said. “The customers feel like it’s a much more seamless experience.”

Bill Gullan, president of Philadelphia-based Finch Brands, which helps companies develop and manage their brands, applauded GNC’s initiatives but said many of them seem to be “focusing on areas where the company has fallen behind” rather than moving in a new direction.

“I really think there are questions about whether this is enough.”

He sees three key areas that may still challenge GNC, starting with the sheer number of other outlets for people to buy their vitamins. It’s a saturated market, he said, and “GNC has not had a distinctive enough product assortment to make their stores or the website sort of a must-visit for their consumers.”

Another concern he has is that, despite GNC’s dispensing with a “confusing and nonsensical” loyalty program, “there can be unintended consequences for people who had stuck with the brand.” He cited J.C. Penney’s failed attempt to dispense with coupons in favor of everyday low prices as an example of alienating customers when programs they’ve grown accustomed to are changed.

Finally, Mr. Gullan noted what he termed “a sea change in terms of consumer attitudes” favoring more natural products than the “engineered nutrition” people may equate with GNC.

“There is a question of whether GNC is the right brand for the moment.”

Mr. Hennion, though, sounds nothing but optimistic about the One New GNC launch.

To broaden its reach, he said GNC is raising its social media presence with new apps and is opening a store on Amazon.com. In coming months, GNC also will be focusing on new product innovation because their customers’ “expectation is that we should always be on the forefront.”

As for competing stores that also sell groceries or other goods, he said simply, “What you can’t get in those places are GNC brand products, which are proven to be the highest quality products.”

Steve Twedt: stwedt@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1963.