The University of Pittsburgh has reached out to about two dozen students displaced from their rooms at the Pittsburgh Athletic Association in Oakland because of a lack of water and electricity to offer them alternative housing until finals are over.

Pitt is offering to place them in vacant dorm rooms at no charge until the residence halls close after finals on April 30, spokesman Joe Miksch said Wednesday afternoon.

The university made the offer following a Post-Gazette story that detailed the students’ plight..

The students had been renting converted hotel rooms at the athletic club since last year. They lost water a week ago and on Monday, the power went out in the building, presumably because the financially distressed club hasn’t been paying the bills.

The president of the club has declined to comment.

Mr. Miksch said he didn’t know yet how many students have accepted the university’s offer.

