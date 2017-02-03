Pittsburgh Cultural Trust officials are taking another step in their quest to bring a first-run movie theater to Downtown.

The trust has sent out a survey to patrons on its email database and others seeking their help in evaluating plans for the cineplex, which would be located in the former Bally Total Fitness Club building on Sixth Street next to the Renaissance Hotel.

In the latest proposal, the trust is considering a four-to-six screen theater that would show first-run major films. There also are plans for a restaurant/bar and potentially a convertible space for showing live theater performances. The Post-Gazette first reported on the trust’s interest in the cineplex in May 2015.

Kevin McMahon, the trust’s president and CEO, said all but one of the theaters would be in the 100-seat range. The one that could be used for live theater could seat 200 to 300.

(Click image for larger version)

“We are seriously considering this. We think it would be a great addition to Downtown and, of course, to the cultural district,” he said.

Mr. McMahon said the theater’s cost is estimated in the $10 million to $12 million range — money the trust must find in order to move forward with the project. The trust owns the Bally building, which originally was built as a playhouse.

“Without question we think it’s a great idea. We’re certainly trying to pursue it. However, the cultural trust is a very careful organization. We’re not going to do anything until we feel confident that we have the proper financing to go forward,” he said.

Among other things, the survey asks participants about their overall reaction to the theater plan; how many times they would use it over 12 months; and what they would expect to pay for a ticket on a scale ranging from $10 to $20 or more.

Mr. McMahon said the trust has received positive feedback from lots of people about the theater but wanted to do the survey “to quantify that a little more and also reach a broader audience.”

The only movie theater Downtown now is the Harris, which is owned by the trust and operated by Pittsburgh Filmmakers as an art house theater. Mr. McMahon said the Harris would continue even if the new cineplex is built. He does not see the two competing.

“We’re doing this very much in cooperation with the Pittsburgh Filmmakers. These are not competitive things. These are additive things,” he said.

A bar and restaurant are being considered for the new cineplex because they are among the amenities that customers have come to expect when they go to the movies, Mr. McMahon said.

He added that the trust is continuing to talk to Rick Stern, owner of the Manor Theater in Squirrel Hill, about its plans. The family of Mr. Stern, a potential operator, at one time owned seven movie houses Downtown.

The trust isn’t the only one currently considering a movie theater in the Golden Triangle.

Philadelphia-based Core Realty has been talking to Frank Entertainment Cos. of Jupiter, Fla., about turning part of the old Macy’s/Kaufmann’s department store it is redeveloping into a cutting-edge entertainment venue that would include a 12-screen movie theater.

Core officials declined comment Thursday.

Mark Belko: mbelko@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1262.