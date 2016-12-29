The Pittsburgh Pirates are threatening legal action against the Sports & Exhibition Authority over its refusal to pay for a host of capital upgrades to PNC Park being sought by the team.

In a Dec. 21 letter, Pirates President Frank Coonelly called the SEA’s positions on the repairs “illogical and unsupportable” and suggested the joint city-county authority is taking the stance because the capital reserve fund used to pay for ballpark improvements is short of money.

“We have suggested solutions to the SEA’s unfunded liabilities but rather than building a productive partnership in which we work together in the best interests of a tremendous community asset and the residents who enjoy it, your stance over the last few years is to force us to literally beg that fundamental provisions of our lease be followed,” Mr. Coonelly wrote.

“We have no interest in such a demeaning and unproductive exercise, or relationship.”

But Mary Conturo, SEA executive director, said the agency, the ballpark’s owner, is simply doing its due diligence in trying to determine whether the repairs requested by the team are the public’s responsibility under the lease.

“We disagree with their conclusion that the public is obligated to pay for certain replacements on demand, whether they are needed or not,” she said.

The tussle involves efforts by the Pirates to use the capital reserve fund, financed by a ticket surcharge, to pay for repairs to PNC Park seats; new carpeting for suites as well as carpeting and wood flooring for the Lexus Club; painting; and new field lighting.

A key point of contention appears to be plans by the team to upgrade the out-of-town scoreboard as well as some of the park’s other video boards.

According to Mr. Coonelly’s letter, the SEA has taken the position that an upgrade that involves replacing an outdated or malfunctioning component with another using current technology constitutes an “improvement” and not a “repair” covered by the lease.

Mr. Coonelly said the position makes no sense and is not supported by the agreement itself, which “cannot and does not mandate that the parties purchase the exact product that was purchased for PNC Park nearly two decades ago.

“As the operator of this city’s entry in our national pastime, we are as nostalgic as anyone but we certainly did not agree to a lease that would force us to compete in an ever evolving industry by searching in vain on eBay for 1990s technology,” he wrote.

However, Ms. Conturo said newer technology sometimes results in new or increased revenue streams for the team or a reduction in operating costs and that it is valid to weigh such factors in determining how much the SEA and how much the Pirates should pay for the upgrades.

She added that the SEA is still reviewing the funding requests made by the Pirates and has not flatly rejected any of them. “We are looking at each one individually. It’s my expectation that certain pieces of this would be our responsibility,” she said.

On the other hand, Mr. Coonelly insisted that the upgrades being sought by the Pirates fall under the category of repairs and that the SEA is responsible under the lease to fund them.

Ms. Conturo said the capital reserve fund currently contains $3.3 million — enough, she maintained, to cover “what needs to be done now that’s the public’s responsibility.”

The fund is financed through a 5-percent surcharge on each Pirates ticket. Under the terms of the lease, the SEA is required to put $650,000 into the fund each year. The team gets the first $1.5 million generated by the surcharge annually.

It’s clear from Mr. Coonelly’s letter that the two sides have been discussing ways to develop new or enhanced revenue sources for the fund. Toward that end, he expressed frustration that the team has not seen any “tangible evidence of any ‘work’ by the SEA’’ to fund its capital obligations under the lease.

The Pirates, he added, have offered to contribute their own dollars into the fund on a matching basis with new revenue sources and to pre-pay future obligations, only to have the options “denied, ignored or both.”

Ms. Conturo said SEA is exploring potential new or enhanced revenue sources for the fund. But she added:

“In the event that additional funds would be sought, our position has always been that the revenue should be generated by operation of the facility and not by the taxpayers generally.”

Fed up with what he said have been years of “difficult and unnecessary discussions” regarding ballpark capital repairs, Mr. Coonelly said in his letter the team is prepared to proceed to dispute resolution “and ultimately pursue all other legal remedies” to resolve the issues.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Pirates offered a more measured response. “Our conversations with the SEA over our lease are between the two parties to the lease and we have no interest airing any disagreements we may have in the media. Instead, we will continue to work with the SEA to maintain a first class ballpark and to provide a first class experience for our fans.”

