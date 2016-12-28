Eighth in a series

It all starts with the mixers — giant machines churning and whipping batter and frosting, drowned out by the sound of heavy metal music and the clashing of pans at Bethel Bakery.

The mixing begins just after 2 a.m. and the ovens fire up not long after. By sunrise, there are already dozens of pans to be washed and regreased.

The action gives way to a chipper factory of cookie rollers and shapers. Ed Piscor fries the donuts — 55 seconds on each side — which are filled with Bethel famous French buttercream. Janet Strang shapes the pfeffernuse, a German Christmas spiced gingerbread cookie that needs to be rolled, bathed in boiling syrup, powdered with sugar, dried and then rerolled — a two-day long process.

By the time confections reach the frosting and decorating area, the vibe and noise have mellowed. Bruno Mars is playing on the radio. Marsha Gediohn, a 27-year veteran of the bake shop, shows off a batch of edible roses and pine cones. She makes between 600 to 800 buttercream flowers a week. It’s her favorite thing to do, she says.

In the front of the store, customers buzz about the counters, emptying the self-serve doughnut cabinet, picking up holiday orders of cookies and cakes, and showing John Walsh pictures of friends in common.

Mr. Walsh runs this place. It’s in his genes. He’s the oldest of seven children of Anna and Morris Walsh, who started Bethel Bakery in 1955 on South Park Road out of three attached garages — one for the supplies, another to mix and bake, and the third to sell.

Orphaned by the age of 10, Morris Walsh was raised by his uncle and aunt, who worked at Dudt’s bakery in Mt. Lebanon. Mr. Walsh started helping out there too, working the midnight shift on Friday nights, washing pots and pans. In his high school yearbook, he wrote that his dream was to own a bakery. At the time, it was a dream because he never thought it would happen, Mr. Walsh said.

The younger Mr. Walsh took the reigns with his wife Chris in 1991. And that’s when business really took off, said Rich North.

Except for Bethel’s founder, Mr. North has the longest memory of the place, having started there in 1956 as a high schooler. Back then, the shop sold five-cent yo-yos and penny candy to kids at the local high school, but it had already developed some of its classics, like its apricot cups, coffee cakes, and the same buttercream frosting that is slathered on cakes today.

At 77, Mr. Rich starts work at 3:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“My doctor likes my numbers better when I’m working than when I’m lying around the house,” he says.

He wears a back brace when he makes pepperoni rolls, and a hand brace for his tendonitis, and says he’s “in great shape for an old guy.”

In six decades, Mr. North has worked on the same machines, making the same treats as the workplace changed around him. Vinyl gloves and hair nets, for heads and beards, became a must. Computers started taking orders and printers with edible ink produced sugary photos to top cakes and cookies. Everything got faster and more streamlined.

“I can remember when we got our eggs fresh from the farm,” Mr. North said. A delivery man brought them in big metal buckets. “They were cracked and broken, but they came from Smock, Pennsylvania,” he said.

The beauty salon below Bethel and the shoemaker and butcher next to it closed, and the bakery expanded into their emptied spaces. Year by year, the volume kept increasing.

More cookies. More cakes. More bakers and decorators — up to 85 employees at the flagship store. And now, a second location bearing the Bethel Bakery emblem.

The bakery is the most successful it’s ever been, Mr. Walsh said.

Less than a year ago, it faced one of its hardest time ever.

The pivot

John Walsh calls Bethel “God’s bakery.” He sees the hand of the divine in its longevity, its success, and the way “blessing after blessing” has brought it out of a worrying time last spring.

For 14 years, Bethel sold its cakes and cookies at Heisler’s Market in McMurray. It had built up a loyal customer base there and when the market switched owners in 2014, the relationship continued. But in May, Heisler’s decided to drop the account.

“It was a big account for us and I couldn’t absorb that loss,” Mr. Walsh said.

It wasn’t a total shock, however. For several years, Mr. Walsh had been anticipating the split and casually scouting out another location. He noticed a chocolate shop on Route 19 in North Strabane that appeared to have more space than it needed.

When the Heisler’s partnership ended, a customer who called to express her dismay turned out to be in real estate. She also turned out to be friends with the owner of the chocolate shop, who herself turned out to be a Bethel customer.

The process of opening another store was set in motion within weeks and by the end of August, after a long deliberative drive with his father to discuss the move, Mr. Walsh announced it to the staff.

“We ended up pivoting very fast,” Mr. Walsh said. But, he added, “I think the Lord was sowing the seed all along.

“He has the best timing you can ever imagine.”

The North Strabane store opened in early December, just in time for the bakery’s busiest time of the year. Mr. Walsh said it has exceeded his expectations (and his staffing plans).

When he talks about Bethel, Mr. Walsh gets mushy about the community of customers and other bakers that helped the business thrive; about his four children, all in their 20s, and how it warms his heart to see them behind the counter; about the “super-grandmother” who got her communion cake at Bethel and returned decades later to order the same cake for her granddaughters’ big day.

Then again, “it’s just like any other business,” Mr. Walsh said. “It’s about timing, product and quality.”

Anya Litvak: alitvak@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1455.