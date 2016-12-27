By the very nature of the service, drivers for ride-hailing platforms Uber, Lyft and zTrip spend varying periods of time in their car, waiting for ride requests through the mobile app.

This waiting is expected, all part of the model that links supply of drivers with demand from riders. But are there situations when drivers — classified as independent contractors — should be paid for it?

A federal judge in eastern Pennsylvania is hearing a challenge from a group of Uber drivers that say they are on the clock when they are logged into the app and are entitled to minimum wage and overtime pay.

Earlier this month, Judge Michael Baylson denied Uber’s motion to dismiss the civil lawsuit, filed in February, and ordered both sides to produce evidence to support their written arguments. Though the case is far from settled — and it faces a steep battle — the ruling shows a sympathetic ear from the courts as they parse an unusual claim: what being “on call” for a job actually means in the digital age.

“‘On-call’ may mean something other than an obstetrician waiting at home before driving to the hospital to deliver a baby,” Judge Baylson wrote in his order, dated December 14. “The parties dispute whether being ‘on-call’ is synonymous with being ‘logged in.’ ... Can this be decided as a matter of law?”

The case reveals another way workers can land a punch on companies like Uber that classify workers as independent contractors to keep its workers at a distance. While Uber says the model gives drivers the most flexibility to drive at their convenience and make money on the side, critics say Uber is trying to rid itself of the responsibility of paying workers a fair wage.

The on-call wage claim is one that, so far, is rare from on-demand workers, said Richard J. Reibstein, a New York City-based labor lawyer for Pepper Hamilton LLP, where he follows independent contractor cases. The core of the case, he said, depends on the drivers proving that they are employees and not contractors for Uber. That issue supersedes the on-call claim, he said.

If so, the on-call claim requires drivers to prove they were not able to “engage in personal pursuits without interference” from the employer while logged into the app.

“The cornerstone for independent contractor status under most federal and state laws is whether there is direction and control over the manner in which the services are performed,” Mr. Reibstein said.

In a written analysis of the case this month, Mr. Reibstein suggested the personal activities of people providing services on a mobile phone or laptop likely are not restricted “to any meaningful degree” because they can “simply take a break from whatever else they may be doing at the time.”

But the plaintiffs — drivers for UberBLACK, the app’s limousine service, in Philadelphia — argued that control from Uber is onerous.

In the February complaint, lawyers for the drivers detailed 34 policies that they alleged showed stringent control. Some policies were specific to the higher-end UberBLACK service, while others were policies that apply to all Uber drivers.

The lawsuit alleged drivers must wear certain business attire while logged into the app and that drivers who refuse a fare are subject to suspension and termination.

UberBLACK drivers are allowed to drive only certain luxury vehicles approved by Uber, and if a driver’s rating falls below a certain level, they have to pay for an instructional course set up by Uber, the lawyers wrote.

“By misclassifying its limousine drivers as independent contractors, defendants unlawfully avoid paying hourly wages, overtime wages, business expenses, unemployment taxes, social security taxes, disability taxes, workers’ compensation premiums and other mandatory employment benefits,” the lawyers wrote.

As the case proceeds into the discovery period, the judge’s order requires Uber to reveal just how much control it has over drivers when they are waiting for rides.



Of course, the issue of control goes out the window if Uber establishes its independent contractor model is lawful, Mr. Reibstein said. (In court filings, Uber has denied the drivers’ allegations and stuck by its worker classification.)



Mr. Reibstein’s advice for on-demand companies is to focus on complying with the rules governing independent contractors and avoid getting hung up with the possibility of on-call claims.

Still, he acknowledged that the judge’s decision to move the case forward marks new legal territory and invites more challenges.

“The claim is going forward, so it’s likely to motivate other lawsuits against Uber and against other on-demand services,” Mr. Reibstein said.

Daniel Moore: dmoore@post-gazette.com, 412-263-2743 and Twitter @PGdanielmoore.