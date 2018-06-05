Allegheny County's older adults can qualify for farmers market funds

Older Allegheny County residents meeting income limits can receive financial help to obtain fresh produce at farmers markets in the area.

A set of four voucher checks totaling $20 will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis June 12 at some 50 locations in the county that are part of the senior center network. Made available through the Area Agency on Aging, the checks can be spent throughout summer and fall on fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets.

To qualify, Allegheny County residents must be at least 60 years old by Dec. 31 and have gross income of no more than $22,459 for an individual or $30,451 for a two-person household. The beneficiaries may not live in a residential facility that provides them with meals. Those unable to get to a senior center on their own on June 12 may fill out a form designating a proxy to obtain the checks for them.

The locations to pick up the checks, the sites of farmers markets, the proxy forms and other information are available under Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program on the county’s website, or by calling the Area Agency on Aging at 412-350-5460.

Gary Rotstein: grotstein@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1255.