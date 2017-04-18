Mildred Morrison, administrator of the Allegheny County Area Agency on Aging since 2000, is leaving the agency next month to accept a position with the YWCA Retirement Fund in New York City.

Ms. Morrison, 64, who has served under three different county executives, said in an interview Tuesday that she had intended to depart government at the end of the year when turning 65, but moved the date up to May 2 when offered the national position.

She said the scope and duration of work on behalf of nearly 45,000 individuals 60 and older receiving county services “has been far more than I anticipated when I came into the job. ... We’ve been able to work through issues and find opportunities for creativity, and I would hope it’s been productive and hope it’s been a good service for older adults in the county.”

Ms. Morrison has overseen an agency of some 200 employees that uses largely state and federal funds, including Pennsylvania Lottery revenue, to provide wide-ranging services that include home assistance, Meals on Wheels, senior centers and many other programs run by contracted agencies.

“The aging population has been the growing population in this county and in the country, and meeting those demands has been no easy feat,” said Marc Cherna, director of the county’s Department of Human Services, which includes the AAA. “People are older, sicker and require more services, and under Mildred’s leadership the county’s done a good job of helping keep people out of nursing homes and letting them live in their own homes longer.”

He said a broad search has begun for the next aging administrator and the responsibilities would be filled in the meantime by Patricia Valentine, deputy executive director of the Department of Human Services.

