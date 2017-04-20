Wendy Bell is taking the show on the road.

The former Pittsburgh broadcaster has announced “An Evening of Thanks,” June 28 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

“This is not showcasing me, it’s showcasing all the goodness around us,” said Ms. Bell, who is deep into the details of what she hopes will be a night of live performances, guest appearances by some of the subjects of her “Video Thursday” features on the Positively Wendy Bell Facebook page, as well as some surprise giveaways.

It is the next step in rebranding for the polarizing former WTAE-TV news anchor. She was fired by Hearst Television in March 2016 after posting controversial remarks about race on a company Facebook page.

Since then, Ms. Bell has built a healthy social media presence, with more than 92,500 followers. Attendees at the Greensburg event also will get a “peek” at the Positively Wendy Bell website that she’d initially hoped to launch in February. Ms. Bell said it likely will go live June 29, the day after the Palace Theatre event.

Tickets, available on the theater’s web page, range from $15 to $75, and Ms. Bell said the proceeds will benefit nonprofit charities chosen by her fans, as well as several subjects of her “Video Thursday” features on Facebook.

In addition, she said, she is in the process of lining up sponsors.

A VIP event begins at 6:30 p.m. with the program at 8:15 p.m.

“This matters to me,” she said, describing the complicated process of putting together a fundraising event. “So we’ll do it.”

