Several Super Bowl LI commercials seemed to be trolling President Donald Trump.

From the explicit Airbnb “We Accept” spot to the 84 Lumber commercial featuring Mexican immigrants, the ads during Sunday’s big game on Fox did not seem to embrace Mr. Trump’s policies, including a ban on refugees and immigrants from seven majority Muslim nations and the promise to build a border wall with Mexico.

Executives with first-time Super Bowl advertiser 84 Lumber, based in Eighty Four, said its original ad showed “a wall” and was rejected by Fox for being too controversial. The ad that aired during the game showed a mother and daughter traveling through Mexico, then directed viewers to go online to see the conclusion of their story.

The website provided by the company appeared to be having some problems, but the full ad was also available on YouTube.

The spot posted online runs a little under six minutes and shows construction workers erecting a structure. The mother and daughter are then shown coming upon a towering wall, and appearing defeated. As it turns out, the workers were building a massive wooden gate in the wall, and the mother and daughter push through it to cross into the other side.

The ad ends with the words, “The will to succeed is always welcome here.”

While a few other advertisers hit on relatively safe themes of inclusiveness, the spot by 84 Lumber appeared to take a more direct stand against Mr. Trump’s promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In an interview with Business Insider, Rob Schapiro, chief creative officer of 84 Lumber’s ad agency Brunner, said the ad intended to make a “patriotic” statement as the company looks to expand with more U.S. stores.

“There are always different points of view and the brand respects those points of view and understands not everyone is going to agree on every issue,” Mr. Schapiro told Business Insider when asked if the company was prepared for some negative reactions.

Viewers posting on social media sites took note of the 84 Lumber spot.

“#84Lumber endorses illegal immigration,” wrote one user, @RJGatorEsq, on Twitter.

“As a first generation Italian American, I grew up in construction + have never been prouder to have been a customer of #84lumber #Journey84,” another user, @PetertheGreat, tweeted.

In addition to the 84 Lumber spot, there was an ad for hair care product It’s a 10 that seemed to target Mr. Trump’s coiffure.

“America, we’re in for at least four years of awful hair,” the ad’s announcer said. “So it’s up to you to make up for it with great hair.”

Ads for Coke and Google featured unmistakably diverse casts. There was even an ad for a mobile game starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, who Mr. Trump has been lashing out at over ratings for “Celebrity Apprentice.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.