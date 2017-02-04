Season nine of Logo’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” doesn’t return until spring, but the 13 queens have been announced. None from Pittsburgh (dang), but here is the lineup for finding “America’s New Drag Superstar”:

Aja (Brooklyn); Alexis Michelle (New York City); Charlie Hides (London); Eureka O’Hara (Johnson City, Tenn.); Farrah Moan (Las Vegas); Jaymes Mansfield (Madison, Wis.); Kimora Blac (Las Vegas); Nina Bo’nina Brown (Atlanta); Peppermint (New York City); Sasha Velour (Brooklyn); Shea Coulee (Chicago); Trinity Taylor (Orlando, Fla.) and Valentina (Los Angeles) will sashay into RuPaul Charles’ work room.

Also on reality TV

• The first elimination episode of “Face Off: All-Stars” (Syfy, Tuesdays) took down two designers for their truly shoddy creation. In “The Devil Is in the Details,” teams of two had to produce a war between angel and devil, all in one person.

Jasmine Ringo (Atlanta) and Stella Sensel (Milwaukee) trotted out a devil guy who looked as though he had pieces of pottery glued to his torso. The judges were not impressed. The real-life couple of Cat Paschen (San Francisco) and Niko Gonzalez (Puerto Rico) won. What was more appropriate than an angel bride (lovely beauty makeup on one side) whose demonic tendencies were beginning to crack through on the other?

• All together now: “Awwwwwwww.”

MTV’s “Promposol” is a show about elaborately asking one’s beloved to the prom. If you are “planning an epic ask,” 15 or older and allowed to legally work in the U.S., this show wants you.

Contact Doron Ofir Casting at castingpromposal@gmail.com.

• If sweetness and light aren’t your thing, there’s always the upcoming “Mama June” on WE tv. In brief, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson became a big deal as a pageant contestant on TLC’s “Toddlers & Tiaras.”

She, her mother, June Shannon, and the dysfunctional family then got their own spinoff, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.” The show was abruptly canceled in 2014 when news sources claimed Mama June — who broke up with husband Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson — had begun seeing a man who was accused, years earlier, of sexually molesting one of her daughters.

Following this? OK.

Mama June got back together with Sugar Bear, who then left her. Numerous plastic surgeries later, a new-and-improved June is back with the new show on WE tv, vowing some sort of “revenge” for having been dumped. Sort of like the plot of 1973’s “The Girl Most Likely to ...” but without the pesky killings.

“Mama June” debuts at 10 p.m. Feb. 24.

Maria Sciullo: msciullo@post-gazette.com or 412-263-1478 or @MariaSciulloPG.