After commuting to Pittsburgh for 15 years, Bill Phillips is going to work closer to home. Mr. Phillips has left WPXI-TV’s sports team and will be a morning/midday news anchor at WTOV9 in Steubenville, Ohio. He begins his new job Jan. 3. Prior to his stint at WPXI, Mr. Phillips was sports director at WTOV for 11 years.

His new anchor partner, Jessica Haberley, is a former writer and producer at WPXI.

