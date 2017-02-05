In the early 1990s, London’s English National Ballet was at a crossroads.

“We needed a very, very popular title to get the audience more interested and bring in more people,” says choreographer Derek Deane. They decided on a balletic adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s beloved “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” which made for a visual feast of fantastical costumes and size-shifting set pieces. Mr. Deane complemented the pageantry with meaty choreography inspired by the novel’s quirky characters.

“It became the highest grossing production in the history of the company” at the time, he says.

Since its 1995 world premiere, the ballet has delighted audiences of all ages around the world, including here in Pittsburgh. This week, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will bring Alice, White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts and the rest of their colorful crew back to Benedum Center, Downtown, for a two-weekend run of Mr. Deane’s “Alice in Wonderland.”

PBT presented the North American debut of this particular “Alice” in 2008, and it was “a huge success,” artistic director Terrence Orr says. Mr. Deane is “very smart, very musical and very innovative in the way he utilizes some new kinds of choreography in a classical way.”

Encouraged by the response, PBT purchased the show last year from the English National Ballet. “There are already people clamoring to rent the production from us,” Mr. Orr adds.

Since then, PBT has been hard at work sprucing up the 90-plus zany costumes (complete with dozens of wigs and prosthetic pieces) and whimsical scenery by veteran designer Sue Blane.

She drew inspiration for the sets and costumes from the original John Tenniel illustrations for the Carroll novel. The ballet morphs from scene to scene with elaborately painted drop curtains and over-sized objects that put the story’s surrealism center stage. Illusions by Paul Kieve, a consultant for some of the “Harry Potter” films, make things even more mind-bending, such as roses that change colors as they’re painted or teacups, clocks and more that appear to float during the journey down the rabbit hole.

“The whole idea of messing around with scale and proportion and color and being off kilter was very important to me,” says Ms. Blane, who also was the costume designer for the original “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” “It should all look like some weird photograph album from the 1890s or 1900s and have the feel of something two dimensional becoming three dimensional.”

The costumes, in particular, were a creative feat. Special care was taken to make sure they looked eccentric but were still practical for the dancers to move in, Ms. Blane says. Prosthetic pieces, such as the Mad Hatter’s nose and chin, Caterpillar’s nose and the Duchess’ facial features, and hours of stylized makeup also help bring the characters to life.

Some of her favorite costumes, however, aren’t the title characters you’d expect.



Costume sketches for the corps de ballet by designer Sue Blane, which were inspired by John Tenniel's illustrations for Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" novel. (Courtesy of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre)

“It’s probably one of the bookcase costumes that appears for half a second and the lobsters,” she says. Dancing cards in unique square tutus are other crowd pleasers.

For the score, Mr. Deane picked Tchaikovsky, hoping the late Russian composer’s popularity would add to the ballet’s appeal. He tasked conductor/​composer Carl Davis with finding and arranging lost and lesser-known Tchaikovsky music. Several pieces are from his “Album for the Young.”

“It was a massive challenge,” Mr. Deane says. “It took about eight months for him to really complete the score and find individual music for specific characters.”

What brings it all together, though, is the technical prowess and versatility of the dancers.

“The ballet has to be danced by people who are not just necessarily good dancers but have great character within themselves to translate and transfer and become another being,” Mr. Deane says. “I get huge enthusiasm when I work with PBT.”

