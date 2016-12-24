“If you live the life,” Rocky Bleier tells us, “you can’t escape the stories.” He’s talking about his Steelers roommate, the ferocious Jack Lambert, but it’s his story we’ve come to hear, and it’s a heck of a yarn.

The son of a bar owner from Appleton, Wis., who went on to be a Notre Dame football captain, a Vietnam wounded warrior and a 1,000-yard rusher during the Steelers’ 1970s dynasty years, has enough stories for several lifetimes, actually, and certainly enough to fill 90 compelling minutes.

The 70-year-old former Steelers running back first introduced the autobiographical “The Play” in September 2015, and he did it with a splash — a one-night-only performance at a packed Heinz Hall, preceded by a celebration at Heinz Field with a handful of his fellow Super Bowl-winning teammates.

The script is by Post-Gazette sports columnist Gene Collier, co-writer of “The Chief,” a solo show that starred Tom Atkins as Art Rooney Sr. in two stints for Pittsburgh Public Theater. “The Chief” became the most successful production ever for the Public, and the company is hoping to score again with “The Play” as it welcomes Mr. Bleier into the O’Reilly Theater during the holiday season.

The relatively intimate venue is more suited than Heinz Hall to a play that begins, “Oh, there you are,” and then invites the audience to go bar-hopping with a Steeler from the glory years.

He doesn’t disappoint.

Among the things we learn about Mr. Bleier is that he often is motivated by the thought of not disappointing his hard-working parents, the stern nuns of his childhood, his teammates and ultimately, himself. At his best, the former running back-turned-actor creates the illusion he is having a conversation with you over a couple of beers, at a bar where everyone knows his name.

For Steelers fans, he is the 5-feet-9 1/2-inch football player who could. As the 417th pick in the NFL draft — “The 16th round wasn’t even half over before they pounced,” Mr. Bleier jokes — he was perhaps the longest shot to find a place on four Super Bowl-winning teams.

Mr. Bleier’s penchant for self-deprecation is endearing. For every accolade he mentions, there’s the back-down-to-Earth moment, such as his hometown naming a street after him. Rocky Bleier Way, it turns out, is a dead end. In one of the video clips that punctuate his stories, we see the broken play that led to THE big touchdown catch of his career — it put the Steelers ahead to stay in Super Bowl 13. Curt Gowdy calls the play, and Merlin Olsen puts a cap on it by saying, “He’s not that good of an athlete.”

Ouch! But, Mr. Bleier points out, that catch made the cover of Sports Illustrated. Take that, Merlin!

Every shining moment in his pro football career is underscored by the knowledge that, while in Vietnam, Mr. Bleier was shot in the leg and took shrapnel from a grenade that blew up at his feet. He was told he would never play football again, but again, he refused to disappoint.

The most powerful moments of the night, as they were when he introduced “The Play” last year, come when Mr. Bleier recounts his Vietnam experiences and laments the loss of 58,000 American lives. Quoting a newspaper writer, he shows disgust that, “We have chosen amnesia instead of history” by continuing to send men and woman to fight in far-off places without an endgame.

There are a lot of laughs along the way, too, from the characters who populated his family’s bar back in Appleton to the odd parables offered by Coach Chuck Noll to motivate his players.

Since his football career came to a close, Mr. Bleier has reinvented himself as a businessman and public speaker. As an actor, he earned a friendly reception on Thursday that was assured even before kicking off “The Play” — many in the audience were dressed in their black-and-gold best, with at least one No. 20 jersey in evidence.

It was an all-age audience, with fathers and sons, some reliving memories, others getting a history lesson. When it was over, not far from where Mr. Bleier was taking his bows, there were cheers from the crowd and, of course, a fan waving a Terrible Towel.

