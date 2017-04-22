This one here could go down in the books as the all-time indoor bro-country throwdown in Pittsburgh.

Eric Church pitched his tent at the PPG Paints Arena Friday intent on rewarding fans who put down their hard-earned money with darn near every song he's ever written.

Those two-hour sets with two-dozen songs after a pair of opening acts you've barely heard of? They’re for lightweights like Brantley and Bentley.

Church was going 38 songs, three hours, and by my math, he beat it by three minutes. (Quickly, the show was set for 8; the lights went out at 8:35; they streamed “Hallelujah” (Cohen, not Handel) in the dark for seven minutes; then he came out at 8:42, played till 9:52, then took a 20-minute break and went from 10:12 to 12:05. I wanted to see if the hype was real.)

He made a lot of people happy with that chunk of time, including the union staff that got overtime and a Penguins management that hasn’t seen beer receipts like that since the last triple overtime game. Actually, probably never. It was even a little much for some Church-goers, judging by the mass exodus after the last notes of “Springsteen.”

Church loves him some Springsteen, and that's what a lot of this is about. He's not the Boss, though, and won’t ever be. He doesn't bog people down with big, meaningful songs about promised lands and American dreams, with a full array of styles and fancy-pants arrangements. And to keep the riots in check, there’s no political talk — left or right.

Church and his crew (looking cool every time the camera caught them) keep it simpler and more four-chord, while always being ready to bust into a Sabbath riff or kick some bluegrass or honky-tonk into double speed. It was cranked up really loud and trebly like an old transistor radio at peak volume.

Fans came from the hinterlands, or maybe just the suburbs, all charged up from tailgating or throwing back beers at Friday's, and they raised their triple-stacked cups at all the right moments. Guys, in work flannels and baseball caps (aviator shades optional), were slapping high fives, bumping chests and hollering in each other's faces. One came up to me as I was typing this and went “Yeeaahhhhh!”

Church, cool as ever in his aviators, is just one of the boys, at least on stage. He worked his way up to the arena having played Mr. Smalls, which he mentions every time he comes back — this time right on the first song. Only 87 people were there, he said, and those people told enough other people, and the cycle went on, to get to 18,000, with help from radio and YouTube.

Church is on the outlaw edge of mainstream country-rock, which means he's probably heard some Steve Earle and some Merle Haggard and he's not settling for tight-jeans-on-my-truckbed tunes. There were songs about how to rock (“That’s Damn Rock ‘n’ Roll”), how to be a rebel (“The Outsiders”), how to party (“Drink in My Hand,” “Smoke a Little Smoke”) and how to make love (“Like a Wrecking Ball”!). He also touched on small-town struggles (“Round Here Buzz,” “Give Me Back My Hometown”) and a Southern boy’s heartbreak (“An' I believe that Jesus is comin' back/before she does” he sang on “Before She Does”). Whether or not fans knew about Merle, they figured he was pretty important and cheered like mad when his picture came up on the screen after “Pledge Allegiance to the Hag.”

He took some chances with the second set, demonstrating how he could never cut it in a Styx cover band. Part of his show localization in Pittsburgh was to attempt the Steelers anthem “Renegade” cold, but when he could sing nothing like Tommy Shaw, he and the band wisely gave up and put the hammer down on "Six Days on the Road," with the opening line of "Well I pulled out of Pittsburgh/rollin' down that Eastern seaboard.”

The other big cover was his standard “Thunder Road” into “Springsteen,” but it seemed like only about 87 people knew it or they would have been shouting out the good parts like “show a little faith/there’s magic in the night.” Church doesn’t seem to know the whole thing either, but then again, he had just downed one of those airplane bottles of whiskey (so warm he almost gagged), passed up to him by a fan and some from his own stash for him and the crew on “Jack Daniels.”

The whiskey didn’t douse his tenderness, which shined through on “Three Year Old,” a sweet, tearjerker about the lessons you can learn from a child.

It was followed immediately by the boot saloot (that's my own spelling) on “These Boots,” an occasion for some lucky crowd members to get theirs Sharpied. Hopefully, those people who dropped them on the throw-back didn’t have to walk to their cars with just a sock.

As promised, late in the set, he had indeed turned the place into “the biggest bar in America on a Friday night.” What those people who bolted early missed in the encore was Church making it feel like he was playing to you on his back porch, doing a solo acoustic run through “Sinners Like Me,” “Chevy Van” (by request) and a final toast of “Old Friends, Old Whisky, and Old Songs,” a good summation of the night, even if it’s only been 10 years.

“Music,” he had told the congregation, “freezes that moment in time, so when we hear that song, we're always 21 again or 32.”

That’s going to be more relevant as Church and his faithful grow older. For now, they’re turning melodies into memories, and having a wild time of it.

Scott Mervis: smervis@post-gazette.com.

ERIC CHURCH SETLIST

Mistress Named Music

That's Damn Rock & Roll

The Outsiders

Knives of New Orleans

Drink In My Hand

Carolina

How 'Bout You

Over When It's Over

Cold One

Round Here Buzz

Mr. Misunderstood

Talladega

Like a Wrecking Ball

Pledge Allegiance to the Hag

Smoke a Little Smoke

SET TWO

Ain't Killed Me Yet

Guys Like Me

Lotta Boot Left to Fill

Record Year

Homeboy

Chattanooga Lucy

Two Pink Lines

Kill a Word

Hungover & Hard Up

Renegade (Styx cover, partial)

Six Days on the Road (Dave Dudley cover)

Give Me Back My Hometown

Jack Daniels

Before She Does

Mixed Drinks About Feelings

Creepin'

Three Year Old

These Boots

Thunder Road (Bruce Springsteen cover)

Springsteen

Encore:

Holdin' My Own

Sinners Like Me

Chevy Van (Sammy Johns cover)

Old Friends, Old Whiskey, Old Songs