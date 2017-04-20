Circle the date July 23 on your calendar, because it’s going to be a party.

The Mavericks, one of the most festive rock bands on the circuit, will play a free show at Hartwood Acres as part of the Allegheny County Concert Series.

The Hartwood season will also feature ’70s hitmaker Boz Scaggs (“Lido Shuffle,” “The Lowdown”), homegrown Tony- and Grammy-winning Billy Porter (“Kinky Boots”), jazz great Larry Carlton and funk band Con Funk Shun.

The South Park Amphitheater will play host to ’90s faves the Gin Blossoms (“Hey Jealousy”) joined by Pittsburgh’s own Jimmer Podrasky (of the Rave-Ups, performing with local pickup band the Redd-Ups), the genre-bending NRBQ, roots-rocker JD McPherson, Southern rock legends The Outlaws and jazz organist Joey DeFrancesco.

“Our 2017 summer concert series will be one of the best yet with new sound and lighting equipment at both amphitheaters, local craft beer for sale, more food truck options, and amazing artists,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said in a statement, announcing the series on Thursday.

Mr. Porter, a CAPA High School and Carnegie Mellon University grad, will also perform a more intimate concert on the Hartwood Acres Mansion lawn on Aug. 26, the day before the free show, for the Allegheny County Parks Foundation’s inaugural Twilight Picnic for the Parks fundraiser. Tickets are available at the $250 (individual), $500 (patron) and $1,000 (benefactor) levels at 724-327-7627 or www.acparksfoundation.org.

The county will also present movies and Unrehearsed Shakespeare Project performances.

Here is the lineup:

Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater

All concerts are free and begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Food trucks and Hop Farm Brewing Company will be on site at all concerts beginning at 6:00 p.m.

June 4: Pittsburgh Opera

June 11: River City Brass Band

June 18: Father’s Day Car Cruise & Concert featuring Johnny Angel & The Halos (Oldies; car cruise 2-7 p.m.; concert at 7:30 p.m.)

June 25: Orkesta Mendoza (Ranchera/indie rock)

July 2: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (8:15 p.m.)

July 9: Tank & The Bangas (funk/soul; 2017 NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner) with Sweet Crude

July 16: Boz Scaggs (rock/soul/blues

July 23: The Mavericks with The Last Bandoleros (Americana)

July 30: Con Funk Shun (funk/soul)

Aug. 6: Nick’s Fat City Night featuring Gathering Field and Brownie Mary with special guest The Dick Clarks (local rock)

Aug. 13: BNY Mellon Jazz presents Larry Carlton with Don Aliquo Sr. & Jr. “Fathers and Sons” Album Release Celebration

Aug. 20: Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Aug. 27: Billy Porter (pop/soul/Broadway)

Sept. 3: 18th Annual Allegheny County Music Festival featuring Rusted Root with local opening bands – $20 per vehicle donation benefits the Allegheny County Department of Human Services (World Beat/Rock/Pop; opening acts at 5 p.m.; Rusted Root at 7:30 p.m.)

South Park Amphitheater Schedule

All concerts are free and begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Food trucks and Hop Farm Brewing Company will be on site at all concerts beginning at 6 p.m.

June 2: The Stickers with special guest The Hobbs Sisters (country)

June 9: Tamburitzans (Eastern European folk music and dance)

June 16: Nicole Atkins (soul/Americana)

June 23: U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors (Big band)

July 1: Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (8:05 p.m.)

July 7: BNY Mellon Jazz presents Joey DeFrancesco and Catherine Russell

July 14: NRBQ & The Whole Wheat Horns (rock/folk)

July 21: Gin Blossoms with special guest Jimmer Podrasky & The Redd-Ups (alt-rock)

July 28: JD McPherson with Dan Getkin & The Twelve Six (rockabilly/blues)

Aug. 4: Sauce Boss (blues)

Aug. 11: The Outlaws with The Steppin Stones (Southern rock)

Aug. 18: Summer of Love Experience (Woodstock covers)

Aug. 25: The Commonheart (rock/soul)

Family Fun Night at the Movies

All movies are free. Activities begin at 8 p.m.

June 17: “Rogue One – A Star Wars Story” (Deer Lakes Park Wagman Observatory)

July 5: “The Lego Batman Movie” (South Park Amphitheater)

July 6: “The Lego Batman Movie” (North Park Boathouse Lawn)

July 12: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (South Park Amphitheater)

July 13: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (North Park Boathouse Lawn)

July 19: “Finding Dory” (South Park Amphitheater)

July 20: “Finding Dory” (North Park Boathouse Lawn)

July 26: “The Secret Life of Pets” (South Park Amphitheater)

July 27: “The Secret Life of Pets” (North Park Boathouse Lawn)

Aug. 2: “Sing” (South Park Amphitheater)

Aug. 3: “Sing” (North Park Boathouse Lawn

Aug. 9: “Moana” (South Park Amphitheater)

Aug. 10: “Moana” (North Park Boathouse Lawn)

Aug. 19: “The Lego Batman Movie” (Deer Lakes Park Wagman Observatory)

Unrehearsed Shakespeare Project's 2017 Tour

All performances are free.

July 7: “The Taming of the Shrew” (North Park Boathouse Lawn at 6 p.m.)

July 8: “The Tragedie of Macbeth” (Settlers Cabin Park Moccasin Shelter at 4 p.m.)

July 9: “The Taming of the Shrew” (Hartwood Acres Mansion Lawn at 4 p.m.)

July 10: “The Tragedie of Macbeth” (Boyce Park Nature Center Lawn at 6 p.m.)

July 14: “The Tragedie of Macbeth” (White Oak Park Dogwood Shelter at 6 p.m.)

July 16: The Tragedie of Macbeth (Hartwood Acres Mansion Lawn at 4 p.m.)

July 17: “The Taming of the Shrew” (Harrison Hills Park Ox Roast Shelter at 6 p.m.)

July 21: “The Tragedie of Macbeth” (North Park Boathouse Lawn at 6 p.m.)

For free notifications about concerts and other activities in the parks, sign up for Allegheny Alerts at www.alleghenycounty.us/alerts. Once you have created an account, you can choose the topics you want and how you want to receive the information (email, text, voice) and where you want to receive it (home, work, cell).

More info at www.alleghenycounty.us/summer.