Joe Grushecky and Bruce Springsteen have joined forces once again, this time on a passionate protest anthem called “That’s What Makes Us Great.”

It’s the first track that the singer-songwriters from Pittsburgh and New Jersey have worked on since Grushecky’s 2009 album “East Carson Street.”

The duet, a gritty rocker in the vintage Houserockers/E Street vein, takes on the Trump administration over immigration and alternative facts.

Grushecky wrote the song around the time Donald Trump took office in January.

“I had this song, and Bruce and I had been talking. I sent it to him and he liked it. I said, ‘What do you think about singing on it?’ He gave it the Bruce treatment.”

Rather than hooking up in the studio, they handled it all digitally, long distance.

Asked what specifically sparked the song, Grushecky, who taught in schools for decades, said, “[Trump] lost me the moment he started making fun of special needs people. How could a person like that be president of the United States? Regardless of all the other [stuff], that to me is appalling. I have special needs people in my family and in my neighborhood. I worked with special needs people my whole life and I was really offended by it.”

“That’s What Makes Us Great” will debut on E Street Radio on Sirius XM at 10 a.m. Wednesday and will hit www.joegrushecky.com and iTunes and other streaming services soon after.

Here are the lyrics:

That’s What Makes Us Great

Grushecky:

They come from everywhere

A longing to be free

They come to join us here

From sea to shining sea

Together:

And they all have a dream

As people always will

To be safe and warm

In that shining city on the hill

Grushecky:

Some wanna slam the door

Instead of opening the gate

Aw, let’s turn this thing around

Before it gets too late

Together:

It’s up to me and you

Love can conquer hate

I know this to be true

That’s what makes us great

Springsteen:

Don’t tell me a lie

And sell it as a fact

I’ve been down that road before

And I ain’t goin’ back

And don’t you brag to me

That you never read a book

I never put my faith

In a con man and his crooks

Together:

I won’t follow down that path

And tempt the hands of fate

Aw, let’s turn this thing around

Before it gets too late

It’s up to me and you

Love can conquer hate

I know this to be true

That’s what makes us great

Springsteen:

In the quiet of the night

I lie here wide awake

And I ask myself

Is there a difference I can make?

It’s up to me and you

Love can conquer hate

I know this to be true

That’s what makes us great