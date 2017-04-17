The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s Summer with the Symphony returns for its third season in June with a mix of pop, soul, hip-hop and comedy ranging from rapper Common to crooner Johnny Mathis.

Here is the schedule:

June 5: Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, 7:30 p.m., Point State Park. Free concert.

June 17: Music of Flight and Fantasy: A Sensory Friendly Performance, 2:30 p.m., Heinz Hall: A musical celebration of flight and fantasy featuring the music of John Williams and others in a family-friendly environment. The concert experience is designed for patrons of all ages, and especially those individuals with autism spectrum disorders, sensory sensitivities and other special needs. Attendees should arrive by 1:15 p.m. to enjoy pre-concert activities in Heinz Hall. $15, on sale now.

June 29: The O’Jays with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Heinz Hall: The classic R&B/soul band joins the PSO for hits like “Love Train,” “Put Your Hands Together” and “I Love Music.” Tickets start at $39 and go on sale April 19.

June 30: In Honor of Service: An Americana Concert, 7 p.m., Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum, Oakland: The PSO honors service men and women with sing-alongs, marches and tributes to military personnel including the favorite Armed Services Salute. Pittsburgh Symphony cellist Charlie Powers will perform Bragato’s “Graciela y Buenos Aires” and singing police officer Ricky Manning will lead "God Bless America." This concert is part of the In Honor of Service Program, an initiative to reach more military personnel and families. Arrive at 6 p.m. for a pre-concert performance by The Brass Roots. Admission to this concert is free. Tickets can be reserved beginning on April 19.

July 1-2: Concerts in the Parks, Saturday at 8 p.m. in South Park and Sunday at 8:15 at Hartwood Acres, Free.

July 7: Jane Lynch Sings The Great American Songbook* (*Plus One Guatemalan Love Song) with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra — Friday, July 7, 8 p.m. — Heinz Hall. The television and movie star joins the Symphony for Broadway and comedy. Tickets start at $35 and go on sale on April 19.

July 20: A Night of Symphonic Hip Hop Featuring Common with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Heinz Hall: PSO welcomes Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe–winning Chicago rapper, actor, film producer, activist and poet. Tickets start at $45 and go on sale on April 19.

July 21: Classical Mystery Tour: Sgt. Pepper’s 50th Anniversary with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, 8 p.m., Heinz Hall. Classic Beatles, backed by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Tickets start at $29 and go on sale on April 19.

July 22: Johnny Mathis with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra: The Voice of Romance Tour 2017, 8 p.m.: Celebrating his 61st year as a recording artist. Tickets start at $39 and go on sale on April 19.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 412-392-4900, visiting pittsburghsymphony.org/summer or at the Heinz Hall Box Office at 600 Penn Avenue, Downtown.