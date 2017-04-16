Thirty minutes was all it took for Jimmy Wopo to show why he's the talk of the town.

With a short set at Mr. Smalls Theatre in Millvale on Saturday night, the 20-year-old rapper from the Hill District channeled vibes from coast to coast, across all genres of hip-hop -- a feat made more impressive by his unwavering energy and lyrical finesse.

It was certainly a spectacle. Sporting a Sailor Moon tee atop tight white jeans, Wopo bounced across the stage puffing smoke to his minimalist West Coast groove, "Prime Time," then ditched the shirt to do a floor dance to the piano-driven "What U Know" surrounded by stacks of money.

Those moments at the beginning of the set, where Wopo meshed his typically-abrasive flow with smoother beats, would please any big hip-hop fan.

But most of the packed crowd, surprisingly young in age, came for the bangers. The line, "B*tch, I think I'm John Gotti -- a nod to the Gambino crime family boss in Wopo's "Backdoor" -- got the loudest in-unison chant of the night, while the trap rap anthem "Root Of Evil" off the rapper's upcoming "Jordan Kobe" mixtape shook the floor.

The crowd wanted Wopo's heavy songs so bad, in fact, that when he snuck in the autotuned "Bench Boy" -- the laid back lead single from "Jordan Kobe," out April 24 -- he was met with chants for "Elm Street," his most popular banger.

And when it came -- after his own energetic take on Atlanta rapper 21 Savage's hit, "No Heart" -- it was one of the biggest moments in recent local hip-hop history. For a scene that has had trouble breaking into the mainstream in Pittsburgh, and for an artist who has had trouble booking shows in his own city, watching an audience of ecstatic fans scream along to "Elm Street" was special.

Wopo's set, short and sweet, put an end to what Daily Loud founder and Wopo manager Taylor Maglin called a "great step forward for the hip-hop scene here in Pittsburgh."

The opening acts were just as much symbols of a scene on the cusp of blowing up; local rappers PK Delay and Joel Kellem's hard, wavy performances could have probably headlined Mr. Smalls on their own, while KRSZ and Flatline Nizzy complemented the night's trap vibe perfectly. And DJ Spillz, who manned the turntable throughout the whole evening, brought an energy and style to beats that hasn't been seen in this city for awhile.

All in all, the night should be taken as a glowing endorsement for more hip-hop shows in Pittsburgh.

SET LIST

Make It Count

Prime Time

Backdoor

What U Know

Root Of Evil

Bench Boy

Walkn Bomb

No Heart (21 Savage Remix)

Elm Street

Ayo

Elm Street 2