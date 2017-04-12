The fifth annual Thrival Innovation + Music Festival will return to the historic Carrie Furnaces in Swissvale on Sept. 29-30.

This will be the first year that Thrival, produced by Pittsburgh-based nonprofit Ascender, will partner with Live Nation to present the acts, which will be announced at a later date.

The entire festival runs from Sept. 27-30, with two days of innovation-focused programming preceding the music.

Last year’s festival was headlined by Grammy Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers.

Dan Law, director of Thrival, said of the Carrie Furnaces, where the festival was held for the first time in 2016, “We’ve turned the mill back on. It just functions differently. Instead of hearing shift whistles, you hear a bass line. It’s one way of telling Pittsburgh’s comeback story, but this demonstrates what is possible with imagination and creativity.”