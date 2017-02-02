Lauryn Hill has posted an apology for her late arrival at Heinz Hall Tuesday night and promised to make it up to the fans.

The legendary singer-rapper posted on her Facebook page Wednesday:

“To my fans in Pittsburgh:

We apologize for the extremely late start last night, there were factors out of our control. Due to the snow yesterday in NYC, half of my band, and some members of my crew, were stuck at LGA airport all day. After several cancelled and delayed flights throughout the day, they arrived late last night, and went straight to the venue for the show. The promoter notified people of the new start time through social media, and as fans got to the venue. In hindsight, we should have cancelled the performance and rescheduled for a later date, but we decided to try and make it happen. We are working on scheduling another performance in Pittsburgh later this month, before the end of the tour, for the people who bought tickets to my show last night. More details will be announced over the next few days. We look forward to seeing the fans in Pittsburgh again in a few weeks. Thank you for your understanding.”

With the time on the ticket saying 8 p.m., Ms. Hill and her band did not take the stage until around 11:20 p.m., after many of the fans had grown frustrated and left, asking for refunds on the way out. She performed until almost 1 a.m.

Reaction to her post has been mixed, with some fans excited for her return, and others still angry, and calling her out for the many times in the past year when she has shown up late.

Scott Mervis: smervis@post-gazette.com; 412-263-2576.