Bands are brave to tour in January, and they are rewarded with fans who are fighting cabin fever, making for some special shows in the coldest month of the year.

Jan. 5: Raelyn Nelson Band

The music is deep in the genes for the granddaughter of Willie Nelson, who brings her Raelyn Nelson Band to Club Cafe on the South Side tonight.

In 2014, Rolling Stone Country described the country/garage band it as “A country Runaways” and “Cheap Trick fronted by Loretta Lynn.” She worked with indie producer Jonathan Bright, who filled out the band with the rhythm section of his hard rock group Defense Wins Championships.

“I don’t really have any desire to be a ‘solo-artist,’” she says in her bio. “Everyone in my family who plays music has always placed a lot of importance on band chemistry, on stage, off stage and in the studio. Our band can almost read each other’s minds. Why would I mess with that?”

Club Cafe, 8 p.m., $10; www.ticketweb.com.





Jan. 6: Galactic Empire

Yes, this really is a Star Wars-themed band, with a metal edge to it.

Galactic Empire, which will release its self-titled album on Feb. 3, covers music from the film franchise, which, as you well know, is pretty hot at the moment.

Asked how the live show differs from other bands, frontman Chris Kelly, who dresses as Darth Vader, told NME, “We’re a Star Wars metal band. That in itself is pretty unusual. Iconic music paired with a professional light show and hopefully an audience full of fans in costumes should hopefully make for a truly memorable experience for everyone.”

Rex Theater, South Side, 8 p.m., $9-$15; ticketfly.com.





Jan. 11: Reel Big Fish/Anti-Flag

It’s an odd pairing of Warped Tour faves, but it should be lots of fun nonetheless.

California ska-punk legends Reel Big Fish, best known for breaking out with the single “Sell Out,” never fail to be a blast. Pittsburgh’s own Anti-Flag, at the forefront of political punk, is still raging on past the two-decade point. They are joined by Ballyhoo! and Direct Hit! On this national tour that begins Jan. 4 and runs through Feb. 14. Obviously, the home show will be special.

Stage AE, 6 p.m. doors, $25/$27; ticketmaster.com.





Jan. 13: Run the Jewels

The fiery hip-hop duo of El-P and Killer Mike (friend to Bernie Sanders!) turn up on the same day they release “RTJ3,” their third album and the follow-up to “Run the Jewels 2,” which Pitchfork's 2014 album of the year.

This one features guest spots from Danny Brown, Tunde Adebimpe (TV On The Radio), Trina and saxophonist Kamasi Washington. The show sold-out Mr. Smalls in a heartbeat and was moved to the bigger Stage AE.

Stage AE, 7 p.m. doors, $30; ticketmaster.com.





Jan. 13: Code Orange

It’s one of the most bruising metalcore bands on the planet, and it comes from Pittsburgh.

Code Orange formed as Code Orange Kids while attending Pittsburgh CAPA back in 2008 and signed to Death Wish in 2012 to release debut album “Love Is Love/Return to Dust.” The campaign behind second album “I Am King” found Code Orange on the summer Mayhem Festival in 2015.

Now, the band is set to drop “Forever,” its debut for Roadrunner Records on Jan. 13 with a hometown release show, and if the single “Forever” is an indication, this will be as punishing as anything Code Orange has done.

Rex Theater, 7 p.m., $11-$15; ticketfly.com.

Jan. 18: Deerhunter

For the past 15 years, the Atlanta band led by the enigmatic Bradford Cox has kept fans on their toes with a variety of styles ranging from garage to art-rock to “ambient punk.”

This tour further supports seventh album “Fading Frontier,” which Pitchfork referred to as Deerhunter’s “most content, warm and plainspoken work to date."

Mr. Smalls, 8 p.m., $18/$20; ticketweb.com.





Jan. 19: Lee Ranaldo & Steve Gunn

Yes, we would prefer to see Lee Ranaldo as part of the wall of sound known as Sonic Youth, but those days seem to be over.

Since the split, the guitarist-singer has released the solo album “Between the Times and the Tides” (2012) and two albums with his band The Dust: “Last Night on Earth” (2013) and “Acoustic Dust” (2014).

This will be a solo set in the Warhol entrance space, with another solo set by Steve Gunn, who was a member of Kurt Vile and the Violators and has also collaborated with Black Twig Pickers, and Michael Chapman, among others.

Andy Warhol Museum entrance, 8 p.m., $15 / $12 Members and students; visit www.warhol.org or call 412-237-8300.

Jan. 22: Dean Ween Group

Dean Ween had a busy 2016 reuniting with Gene for a welcomed Ween tour while also dropping “The Deaner Album,” the debut album from the Dean Ween Group.

The singer-guitarist, whose real name is Mickey Melchiondo, Jr., wanted to make a record that tapped his classic rock, soul and funk influences.

"My tastes are very mainstream. I love Jimi Hendrix and Santana and Zeppelin, but my ears are always open," he says in the bio. "P-Funk, they're right up there with the Beatles. That's what my influences were - that and punk rock - and I wanted all that in this album."

His touring lineup features Ween members Scott Rednor (guitar), Dave Dreiwitz (bass), Glenn McClelland (keyboards), Claude Coleman Jr. (drums), plus guitarist Bill Fowler.

Mr. Smalls, with Mike Dillon Band, 8 p.m., $22/$25; ticketweb.com.



(Steve Gullick)

Jan. 25: Mogwai Play Atomic

The Scottish post-rock band arrives to perform its stunning soundtrack to Mark Cousins' documentary “Atomic: Living in Dread and Promise,” about both the benefits and nightmares of the nuclear age. NPR said “It may be bloodcurdling, but it's also beautiful.”

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, 8 p.m., $25-$45; ticketfly.com.





Jan. 27: Twenty One Pilots

We don’t need to tell you about popularity of this Columbus hip-hop/electropop duo, which, on its previous trip to Pittsburgh, this summer, had teenagers lined up in front of Stage AE for days. Singer-keyboardist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun stormed the charts in 2016 with two Top 5 singles (“Stressed Out” and “Ride), and combined with a high-energy live show, it’s no surprise they are taking it to the next level.

PPG Paints Arena, 7 p.m.; ticketmaster.com.

Jan. 27: Kris Kristofferson

The country-folk legend was actually a bit overwhelmed when he was thrust in front of thousands in people in Point State Park with an acoustic guitar for the Three Rivers Arts Festival in 2010.

The understated Country Music Hall of Famer, who turned 80 in June, will be much more in his element in the intimate Palace Theatre, where fans will get his classics, including “Me and Bobby McGee,” "Help Me Make It Through the Night,” "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down" and "For the Good Times,” which all appeared on his stripped-down, Grammy-nominated new album “The Cedar Creek Sessions.”

Palace Theatre, 8 p.m., $50-$70; ticketfly.com.





Jan. 31: Ms. Lauryn Hill

The hip-hop diva turned up in Munhall in May on about five days notice and, despite varying reports about her live show, reminded people why she was one of the most acclaimed artists of the ‘90s. She now returns for an encore on the PSO’s luxurious stage.

Heinz Hall, Jan. 31, www.heinzhall.org.





Jan. 31: Hiss Golden Messenger

Hiss Golden Messenger is the project of MC Taylor, who formed the alt-country group in North Carolina having previously played in hardcore punk band Ex-Ignota and Bay Area-indie band “The Court & Spark.”

Hiss Golden Messenger, which draws comparisons to the work of Will Oldham and Bill Callahan, debuted in 2009 and signed to Merge in 2014 to release fifth album “Lateness of Dancers.” They’re touring behind the October release of “Heart Like a Levee,” of which he said in the Merge bio, “I wrote these songs during a time of transition and doubt. The process was raw, but also joyous.”

Andy Warhol Museum, 8 p.m., $12/$15; www.warhol.org.