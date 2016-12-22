ALL WEEKEND

‘Nutcracker’ dances on

While a number of the holiday productions have wrapped up, “The Nutcracker” keeps on kicking. The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s production, peppered with Pittsburgh references and loaded with colorful costumes and enchanting scenery, all set to a Tchaikovsky score, runs through Tuesday at the Benedum Center, Downtown.

PG dance critic Jane Vranish recently wrote, “... we can always value this production, much like opening a toy chest chock full of Pittsburgh treasures, past, present and, hopefully, some new dance gems.”

Times are 7 p.m. today and Friday, and Monday and Tuesday; and 2 p.m. Tuesday (sensory-friendly adaptation); also 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $28; pbt.org or 412-456-6666.

ALL WEEKEND

See the trees

Per tradition, the Hall of Architecture at the Carnegie Museums of Art & Natural History, Oakland, is decked with the magnificent Carnegie Trees. The five evergreens are decorated to celebrate the color and cultural diversity of Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Brazil and Peru, themed to the exhibitions “Helio Oiticica” and “Building Optimism: Public Space in South America.”

They are accompanied by screenings of “Frozen” in the theater and the Neapolitan presepio, a miniature Nativity scene with more than 100 lifelike figures created between 1700-1830.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday. www.cmoa.org or www.carnegiemnh.org.

ALL WEEKEND

Rocky on stage

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier takes to the O’Reilly Theater stage at Pittsburgh Public Theater, Downtown, to perform his one-man show, “The Play.”

“The Play,” written by the PG’s Gene Collier, is based on the life of the running back, who was taken in the 16th round of the 1968 draft and was drafted one year later by the Army and sent to Vietnam. Injured in battle, he was not expected to ever play football again, but he returned to the Steelers and took part in the 1975, 1976, 1979 and 1980 Super Bowls.

It runs through Jan. 7. There is a performance at 7 tonight, and then it breaks for the holiday until Tuesday. Tickets are $50 and $75; students and age 26 and younger are $15.75; ppt.org,

TONIGHT-FRIDAY

Candlelight nights

The Winter Flower Show and Light Garden: Days of Snow and Nights Aglow continues at Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Oakland with evergreens, festive poinsettias, whimsical topiary animals and illuminated outdoor gardens.

There are Candlelight Evenings featuring live music from 5 to 11 p.m. (it opens at 9:30 a.m.). There will also be Santa Visits from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Friday. Phipps closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday and reopens at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Admission is $17.95; $16.95 seniors and students; $11.95 for kids 2-18. Members and kids under 2 free.

Family Fun Days, with educational activities for kids, run from Monday through Dec. 30 and are free with admission. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org.

TODAY-FRIDAY

Scrooge & co.

Pittsburgh CLO’s “A Musical Christmas Carol,” marking its 25th year, has two remaining performances at the Byham Theater, Downtown.

PG theater critic Sharon Eberson wrote of this year’s production, “To celebrate the quarter-century of the Dickens classic and seasonal carols, mashed up with humor and a few scares by writer, director and choreographer David H. Bell, the set has been refurbished, the special effects have a new sheen and a new voice has entered the scene as Ebenezer Scrooge: Broadway actor Patrick Page. It’s a truly delightful sound when, after experiencing his deep resonant voice, he unleashes peals of laughter that for Scrooge have been bottled up for decades.”

Times are 7:30 p.m. today and Friday. Tickets are $16.75-$60.75. 412-456-6666 or www.pittsburghclo.org.

ALL WEEKEND

Club Cafe live

Club Cafe on the South Side will be dark on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but the rest of the weekend (and beyond) is bustling:

Tonight: Charm & Chain, a Pittsburgh groove-rock band fronted by singer-songwriter-keyboardist Laurie Kudis, plays an 8 p.m. show, promising “spacey psychedelic grooves, earthy rock jams, shimmery and engaging melodies, and provocative, yet approachable lyrical matter.” Anjroy opens up. Admission is $10.

Friday: It’s a double bill, beginning with a sold-out 7 p.m. show by Steel Blossoms, the country-folk duo of Sara Zebley and Hayley Prosser, above, who have been chasing their dreams in Nashville since 2014. “There are performance opportunities every single day in Nashville,” Ms. Zebley notes in the bio. “And that is at all hours of the day. We couldn’t play seven times a week in Pittsburgh because there aren’t enough thriving venues. I think we also needed to move away from normalcy to be able to dedicate ourselves to music 24/7.”

In the 10:30 p.m. slot are local rockers Milly (who backed Bruce Springsteen at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall) playing with Swiss Army and Northern Gold. Admission is $8.

Monday: Singer-songwriter and Gathering Field frontman Bill Deasy, who just released the new album “Timeless Things,” plays his Annual Boxing Day Show at 8 p.m. Admission is $12.

Tuesday: Starman — The Ultimate David Bowie Show featuring Chris Theoret, originally presented at the Byham this summer, has been revamped and will be presented at 9 p.m. Admission is $20; www.clubcafelive.com.

ALL WEEKEND

James Street jazz

James Street Speakeasy and Gastropub on the North Side will keep the music flowing right through Christmas Eve.

Tonight: The Bleil Brothers, a Pittsburgh jazz-funk band led by saxophonist Clint and trumpeter Adam, taking their cues from Snarky Puppy, The Bad Plus and others, will release their first CD with a show at 8 p.m. ($5); the regular Roger Humphries Jam Session, with Lou Stellute, Max Leake, Dwayne Dolphin and Ron Horton will take place in the ballroom at 8 p.m.

Friday: Black, White and Red Holiday Affair is an upscale show with Tarra Layne and Chelsey Nicole at 8 p.m. ($15); The Speakeasy has the Benny Benack II & III Holiday Celebration at 8 p.m. ($10).

Saturday: Tony Campbell’s Jam Session takes its regular slot at 5 p.m. ($5); jamesstreetgastropub.com.

FRIDAY

Casino jazz

The Rivers Casino, North Shore, holds a Holiday Jazz Party at 9 p.m. with the Thomas Wendt Quartet (drummer Wendt, guitarist Eric Susoeff, bassist Paul Thompson and trombonist Jeff Bush), featuring Don Aliquo Jr. There will also be live DJs at the Drum Bar from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; www.riverscasino.com.

FRIDAY

Lights up

Kennywood is about to close until things warm up in May, but first there’s one more night of Holiday Lights, which features the 90-foot-tall Christmas tree, a few of the gentler rides (including Noah’s Ark and the Auto Race), local choirs, a model train exhibit, petting zoo, visits with Santa Claus and the 4-D Theater featuring “The Polar Express: A 4-D Experience.”

Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Admission is $18.99, plus $1 amusement tax; save $2 at Giant Eagle locations or by buying online. Children 2 and under free. www.kennywood.com.

TODAY-FRIDAY

Market square village

Holiday shoppers have two more days to visit the Peoples Gas Holiday Market in Market Square, where they can find a European-style village featuring more than 30 vendors of international and locally handcrafted gifts housed in Alpine-style chalets, an entertainment stage and a whimsical Santa’s House. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Friday.

While you’re there, you can visit the PPG Place Wintergarden for the “Spirits of Giving From Around the World” display of life-size Santas and the Gingerbread House Competition/Display. Hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday.

There will also be skating around the Christmas Tree at the Rink at PPG Place 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today; 11 a.m. to midnight Friday; 11 a.m. to midnight Christmas Eve and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Day. $8; $7 kids 12 and under and seniors (50 and up); $4 rental. 412-394-3641 or www.ppgplace.com.

SUNDAY

Christmas tailgate

Merry Christmas and Happy Steelers-Ravens Day! (We hope).

If you’re heading down to the stadium and would prefer not to hang out in the cold parking lot, Stage AE on the North Shore will be open for a free Steelers Tailgate with live music from acoustic rock band Tres Lads. If you don’t have tickets, the game will also be shown on the big screen. Info at http://promowestlive.com.

MONDAY

Harlem hoops

The Original Harlem Globetrotters make their annual post-holiday trip into PPG Paints Arena, Uptown, to show off their trick shots, ball-handling wizardry and other court antics.

Times are 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $22.50; ticketmaster.com.