Jimmy Wopo just collected his first million — hits, not dollars. But in the music world, a million hits on YouTube is currency and certainly on the path to more of it.

Jimmy Wopo/Hardo ‘Trapnese’ Release Show Where: Devils & Dolls, 1713 E. Carson St., South Side. When: Doors at 9 tonight. Tickets: $25; 18+, www.devilsanddollspgh.com

The rapper from the Hill District is over a million views each for the videos to “Elm Street” and “Walking Bomb,” a staggering number for an up-and-coming independent artist and one that’s sure to get the attention of the industry.

“Two singles over a million. Once you get up there, that’s an elite level. That’s the feeling you get inside,” he says.

Wopo is 19-year-old Travon Smart, who started rapping when he was 14 at the Bedford Hope Center studio in the Hill District, under the guidance of fellow MC FTR Drama.

“Drama is the only one who made me want to rap, up close and personal,” he says.

Wopo dropped out of The Academy Charter School, a school for court-adjudicated kids, in 10th grade and found more trouble on the streets. He’s twice been convicted on drug charges, and in August 2015, the rapper was shot in McKeesport right around the time he was putting together the pieces of “Elm Street.”

“I had the concept in my head, then I got shot and went through a little bit, and I had a lot of pain in me,” he says. “When I got out of county [jail], I got home and was at the crib, and I was just like, I gotta focus on my music more. I decided this was the only thing good coming, I’m gonna stick with it.

“I went all or nothing that night. I wrote to a beat. Stevie B had sent some beats to my email, and I didn’t have no money, couldn’t buy no beats, so I was into that one and came up with something nice.”

“Elm Street,” with a stark, almost mocking piano roll and rat-a-tat beats, is a hard hypnotic dip into thug life with impeccable timing and a playful nursery rhyme element. “Before I come up out the crib/​I gotta peep through the blinds,” he shares, before getting around to an insistent hook of “Lord, forgive me for my sins!”

Unlike Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller, who have both supported him, “I’m really in the heart of Pittsburgh — where the savage at,” he says with a laugh.

He captured the attention of Taylor Maglin, a 26-year-old Central Catholic grad who had done marketing for Taylor Gang and co-founded the website The Daily Loud, which breaks hip-hop tracks.

“He’s got a unique sound,” Mr. Maglin says, “a sound I never really heard out of Pittsburgh before. It was almost infectious the way he rapped. His creativity was so incredible, so original. He raps about experiences from his life. You can’t expect him to be rapping about roses and happy times.”

Mr. Maglin posted Wopo’s songs and got a huge response. Then they met late last year at ID Labs studio. “This white dude just come to the studio, and he’s cool as [expletive],” Wopo says. “And I hooked up with him and wanted him to do management for me. After he saw I was taking it serious.”

“I wanted to make sure he was invested in the music,” Mr. Maglin says. “I didn’t want to work with an artist who would throw this down the drain. He developed his own brand on his own, I just came in and got him organized.”

They started working together in the spring, releasing the mixtape “Woponese,” which has hundreds of thousands of plays on Spotify. They got “Elm Street” on Complex’s “Bout to Blow: 10 Dope New Songs You Should Be Hearing Everywhere Soon” list, and some major labels have been sniffing around the young rapper.

Wopo has played shows at the Rex Theater, the Homewood Coliseum and the Convention Center with Gucci Mane, as well as touring a bit in Pennsylvania and Ohio. His biggest showcase would have been opening for Mac Miller at Stage AE in September, but he and rapper Hardo were bumped off the bill, at the suggestion of Pittsburgh police, who warned about public safety risks at his shows, police spokeswoman Emily Schaffer said.

“It was like they trying to shut us down,” Wopo says. “We decided to work together and try to overcome together what they were doing.”

It’s led to the new Wopo-Hardo mixtape “Trapnese,” complete with tracks featuring Wiz (“Today’s a Good Day”) and 21 Savage (“Who Ya Gang”) that already have more than 700,000 combined plays on Spotify, thanks in part to a Nov. 25 tweet from Wiz that said, “Cop somethin new from my young homies #Trapnese.” The release show tonight was scheduled for the Rex, but when the club canceled the show, again on the advice of police, it was moved to Devils and Dolls, where, Mr. Maglin says, they’ve had to hire extra police security at the door.

In January, Wopo is back at it with a mixtape with Sonny Digital, the Atlanta producer whose credits include Drake, Kanye West, Future and Gucci Mane.

Asked about the support he’s gotten from Wiz, he says, “I think it got some people looking my way, but I think I have a different following. We ain’t in the same lane.”

Scott Mervis: smervis@post-gazette.com; 412-263-2576; Twitter: @scottmervis_pg.