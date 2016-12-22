Finnish conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste will conduct two performances of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra next month.

As part of the BNY Mellon Grand Classics weekend, Mr. Saraste will lead the PSO in Beethoven’s Seventh and Sibelius’ Fifth symphonies on Jan. 13 and 15 at Heinz Hall. Mr. Saraste last performed with the PSO in 1999.

A pre-concert talk open to all ticketholders will take place an hour before each concert, led by assistant conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong.

Born in Heinola, Finland, Mr. Saraste started his career as a violinist. Since 2010, he has served as the chief conductor of the WDR Symphony Orchestra in Cologne, Germany. He is the founder of the Finnish Chamber Orchester and remains the artistic director.

He has received the Pro Finlandia Prize, the Sibelius Medal and the Finnish State Prize for Music.