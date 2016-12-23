Two continents east of Eden, a kind of Cain and Abel tale dovetails with a kind of prodigal son parable in “Lion,” a beautifully crafted film of biblical proportions based on a painfully true story.

'Lion'

Ratings explained Starring: Dev Patel, Sunny Pawar, Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara. Rating: PG-13 for thematic material and some sensuality.

The setting is, in fact, way southeast of Eden — initially, a poor rural village in Madhya Pradesh, India, where 5-year-old Saroo (Sunny Pawar) lives with his struggling mother and siblings. To help feed the family, his protective big brother Guddu hops coal trains to nearby towns in search of scraps to eat. One day, Saroo tags along.

“Wait here, I’ll be back,” Guddu instructs in one crowded train station down the line. Obediently, Saroo waits ... and waits ... and falls asleep. When he wakes up, nobody is around. Where’s his brother? Maybe on the train in front of him?

That one takes him across the country to Kolkata in West Bengal, where he doesn’t speak the language (there are hundreds of them in India). His is Hindi. Theirs is Bengali. He can’t read and doesn’t even know the name of his hometown. He finds himself lost and terrified in the teeming throngs — the awful realization of being alone among millions — chased, beaten and scavenging on the streets.

A fellow street urchin pushes a piece of cardboard toward him: his new home. Followed by a juvenile facility and then an orphanage where, eventually, some authority figure says, “He’s exactly what they’re looking for.”

“They” are an Australian couple, and what they’re looking for is adoption.

Forlorn, angelic Pawar owns the first gripping hour of “Lion,” director Garth Davis’ feature film debut. The second hour chronicles his transfer to Hobart, Tasmania — and subsequent Aussie life as a member of the Brierley family. There, Dev Patel takes over the role as the adult Saroo, who has assimilated well. The same can’t be said for the Brierleys’ second Indian adoptee, Mantosh (Divian Ladwa) — a relatively bad seed.

All the while, Saroo keeps wondering about his lost family back in India. It was 1986 when he left. It’s 2011 now, when he discovers Google Earth and obsessively searches its satellite images, zooming in and out of the maps and railway lines crisscrossing India — until he comes across something familiar.

True or false: You can’t go home again? In any case, only one of the two adopted brothers wants to. He had a one-way ticket out, but there’s a return trip he has to make.

Greig Fraser’s lush location cinematography — from gritty Kolkata to gorgeous seaside Tasmania — enhances the picture’s every visual and emotional moment, as does a wonderful score by Dustin O’Halloran and Volker Bertelmann. Luke Davies’ screenplay, adapted from Saroo’s book, “A Long Way Home,” is commendable for posing no faux melodrama around his “choice” of mothers. If diffident Sue (Nicole Kidman) and husband John (David Wenham) Brierley seem too good to be true, it’s because they evidently really were. Saroo’s conflict comes with his girlfriend (Rooney Mara) instead.

Director Davis got lucky with his pair of charismatic actors who split the lead role: Marvelous young Sunny Pawar, with his gorgeously expressive eyes, in Act 1, and terrific Dev Patel in Act 2, topping his “Slumdog Millionaire” performance here.

Curious problem: Mr. Patel has been much nominated (by Golden Globes, SAG, etc.) for best supporting actor — indicating that little Mr. Pawar is the de facto lead. We’ll see if Hollywood’s Oscar nominations follow suit.

The first half of “Lion” is powerfully compelling, the second problematic. But it’s the journey that counts. If its conclusion is foregone, well — you can’t quibble with a true story. For now, never mind the larger issues: Mother Teresa’s opposition to birth control or the fact that 80,000 Indian children go missing each year.

This is a lovely saga of roots and identity.

You won’t learn the meaning of the title until the epilogue.

Opens Sunday. In Hindi, Bengali and English with English subtitles.

