Ernest Fiene grew up in Germany’s Ruhr Valley, a river region of steel mills and coal mines. The immigrant artist’s desire to capture American industry led him on a sketching tour of Pennsylvania and West Virginia in the winter of 1935-36.

That’s when Fiene (pronounced Feen-A) created this painting, a scene of men walking to work at the Jones & Laughlin steel mill in Aliquippa, a company town on the Ohio River that was built and dominated by the steel producer.

For the 11th year, Post-Gazette publisher and editor-in-chief John Robinson Block and executive editor David M. Shribman have chosen a winter painting for the Christmas edition. “Night Shift — Aliquippa Entrance To The J & L Works” hangs at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

Built in 1906 by Jones & Laughlin, the Aliquippa plant was an integrated mill with its own railroad. Its tracks are visible in the middle of the painting. At the far right is a Pennsylvania Railroad train that carried raw materials and supplies to the mill, said Barbara Jones, the museum’s chief curator.

Like Edward Hopper and Charles Sheeler, Fiene used a style called precisionism, a term coined in the 1920s. Precisionists painted real people and buildings using clearly defined geometric shapes to show how heavy industry was altering America’s landscape.

Often, Ms. Jones said, “The scale of the worker is downsized so much to promote the power and spectacle of the industry.” But in this painting, “the workers are bigger than the mill. They get smaller and smaller as they go into the mill.”

The Aliquippa plant is significant because its employees fought for the right to unionize. A historic marker still stands to mark the day in 1937 that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled workers had a right to organize and join a union and that the National Labor Relations Act of 1935 was constitutional. A month later, Jones & Laughlin was forced to rehire 10 workers it had fired, give them back pay and recognize the United Steelworkers. Two years later, this painting was exhibited at the 1939 New York World’s Fair.

A short railroad used by mill workers snaked across the property. “You can see the train engine to the left going down by the workers,” Ms. Jones said.

“All these guys are carrying their lunch pails -— every single one of them.”

At the lower right are two men whose backs are turned, a visual cue that draws the viewer’s eye to the line of steelworkers. This technique, Ms. Jones said, reminded her of how 19th-century landscape artists used a single tree in the foreground of their paintings.

“It drew you right into the picture. This is a similar device in a more modernist hand.”

Some of Fiene’s best works show New York City’s skyline or its harbor. But the gifted and prolific artist was also known to Western Pennsylvanian art lovers; his work was chosen for display at several Carnegie International Exhibitions in Pittsburgh between 1924 and 1950.

Maria Fiene, the artist’s daughter, lives in New Port Richey, Fla. She was 11 when her father died at age 70 in 1965 after suffering a heart attack in Paris. Her mother, Alicia Wiencek Fiene, also was an artist who died in 1961 when her only daughter was 6. That’s when Ms. Fiene’s maternal aunt and uncle, Natalie and Harry Fleischman, took her into their Levittown home on Long Island and adopted her.

Ms. Fiene remembers weekend visits with her warm, loving father, who took her to the Art Students’ League in New York City, where he taught, and on trips to visit relatives in Pennsylvania and Maryland. He smoked cigarettes, drank martinis and ate traditional German lunches of beer and liverwurst on rye.

Recently, while sitting in a whirlpool at her Florida gym, Ms. Fiene started chatting with a man with a New York accent. She discovered they had both grown up on Long Island and that the man knew Billy Crystal. He said the actor’s uncle, Bernhardt Crystal, ran the Washington Irving Art Gallery in New York City, which exhibited Fiene’s work among others.

Not long after that conversation, Billy Crystal contacted Ms. Fiene. After his uncle died in 2008, he said he had inherited some drawings by her mother that were in Bernhardt Crystal’s collection.

“He mailed them to me,” Ms. Fiene said.

Fiene was among many artists whose lithographs were reproduced and sold to the masses by Associated American Artists. The successful New York gallery sold individual prints for $5 apiece through mail-order catalogs.

“You could own real art. Those things are turning up all the time now. They are legitimate lithographs,” Ms. Jones said, adding that the gallery “reproduced almost every artist of the day.”

In 1940, Fiene’s association with AAA led him to join eight other artists, including Thomas Hart Benton and Grant Wood, on the Hollywood set of the movie “The Long Voyage Home,” directed by John Ford. Fiene produced a portrait of actor John Wayne, the movie’s star.

On the sketching tour of Pennsylvania, Fiene also painted Lucy Furnace, owned by Carnegie Steel, which was J & L’s biggest competitor. In December 1935, Fiene made two paintings, one in watercolor and the other in oil, of the Lucy Furnace, which was built in 1872 on the Allegheny River in Lawrenceville. A twin blast furnace, Isabella, stood across the river in Etna. Competitive mill workers bet on the amount of iron each furnace could produce in a single day and newspapers recorded the output of each plant.

Now, Fiene’s Lucy Furnace painting, which is exhibited at the Carnegie Museum of Art, is a piece of history.

“He documented her and then they tore her down. It became kind of the final record,” Ms. Jones said.

