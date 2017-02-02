When the Pirates signed Ivan Nova in December, it considered a coup for him to be in their price range based on his projected salary.

The free-agent signing was a great first step for the Pirates to return to serious playoff contention. But as I wrote at the time, it was only that — a first step — because their rotation still wasn’t good enough. That was December, and I was willing to give the benefit of the doubt that there was going to be at least one more move coming to finish off the rotation. Now we’re two weeks from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, and the rotation is still not good enough because the Pirates still haven’t added another starter.

There’s no need to hit the panic button yet, but time is running out. There has been no indication the Pirates will make any more significant moves. If there isn’t another move coming, this offseason simply hasn’t been good enough. For the second year in a row, this team won’t be good enough to contend for a playoff spot.

The Pirates rotation currently is anchored by Gerrit Cole, Jameson Taillon and Ivan Nova, which is a start, but all three have real questions to answer.

Cole is an excellent young pitcher. He clearly has ace stuff and is a fierce competitor but he is also coming off a bad season in which he had some arm troubles and other nagging injuries. He has had only one season in which he has thrown 180 innings or more, and the Pirates need him to eat a lot of innings this year. Taillon also has great stuff and the ability to be a great pitcher, but he has to prove he can give the Pirates a full season. Like Cole, he needs to eat a bunch of innings to help preserve the bullpen. Nova has been a bit of journeyman in his career. He might be a bargain, but he also might be an overpriced fifth starter masquerading as a third starter.

None of those three starters is a sure thing, and only Cole has thrown more than 175 innings in a season. That’s at least a reason for some concern. That’s why the Pirates need one more veteran starting pitcher, and it’s why the rumored deals for Jose Quintana made sense.

Quintana seems to be exactly what the Pirates need: a very good lefty who eats innings and is signed to a very team-friendly contract. If the Pirates don’t make a deal for a pitcher like Quintana, the fourth and fifth spots in the rotation will be full of questions. With two questionable spots in the rotation, the Pirates will be forced to piece together two starts per week until their higher-end prospects, Tyler Glasnow and Nick Kingham, are ready to pitch. Both are considered to be legitimate future rotation guys, but neither will be ready to start the season. They may even need another season in Class AAA before they’re truly ready.

That leaves what I call “Quad-A pitchers” — Drew Hutchison, Chad Kuhl, Steven Brault, Trevor Williams and Brandon Cumpton, to name a few — to fill two spots in the rotation until mid-June, at the earliest. I love any of those as a fifth starter but a lot less as a fourth starter. Kuhl is the best of the bunch right now, but he is limited. He never will go deep into games and eat innings. Brault is a poor man’s Jeff Locke, and Williams is ordinary at best. That leaves Hutchison. If you want to tell me he will be a Ray Searage reclamation project, I might listen, but nothing we saw from him at the end of the season would suggest that.

There are still two weeks for the Pirates to make a move, but if general manager Neal Huntington believes what the Pirates have is good enough, he’s kidding himself. The current rotation is good enough for a chance to finish .500 but not to compete with the Cardinals and Cubs — or the Mets, Nationals, Dodgers and Giants.