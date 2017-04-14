The Penguins will honor deceased Steelers owner Dan Rooney before and during Friday’s Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

There will be a moment of silence before the game. No additional plans are being made public. Rooney, a longtime Penguins and Pirates fan, passed away yesterday at the age of 84.

In the past, the team has produced tribute videos to run during the first TV timeout.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan met Rooney at a Dapper Dan function and discussed his place in Pittsburgh following Friday’s morning skate at PPG Paints Arena.

“He just seems like a person who personifies everything that’s right about pro sports,” Sullivan said. “He seemed to carry himself in such a professional way, with humility. He’s a selfless man. We can all learn from his legacy. Certainly I know the city of Pittsburgh is very lucky to have the affiliation with someone of his stature.”

Jason Mackey: jmackey@post-gazette.com and Twitter @JMackeyPG.