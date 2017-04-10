The NFL regular-season schedule is expected to be released before the April 27 draft, but the league served up an appetizer Monday with the release of the preseason schedule.

The Steelers open the preseason on the road against the Giants before playing the Falcons and the Colts at Heinz Field. They then close the preseason with their annual game against the Panthers.

Dates and times will be announced later.

When the regular-season schedule is released, it will provide dates for matchups that have been known since the end of the 2016 season. The Steelers play AFC North foes Baltimore, Cleveland and Cincinnati home and away. They’ll play Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay, Minnesota and New England at Heinz Field. They’ll play Houston, Indianapolis, Chicago, Detroit and Kansas City on the road.

