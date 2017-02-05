HOUSTON — The New England Patriots staged the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history in the only overtime in its 51 years to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, Sunday night.

Trailing, 28-3, midway through the third quarter, the Patriots scored three touchdowns and a field goal to tie the score. They then won the overtime coin flip, took the ball and drove 75 yards to win it on James White’s 2-yard run.

No team had ever won a Super Bowl after trailing by 14 points; the Patriots did it after trailing by 25 midway with 1½ quarters to go.

They scored 17 points to draw to 28-20 on two Tom Brady touchdown passes and a Stephen Gostkowski field goal, then tied it with 57 seconds left with second third touchdown of the period.

New England started that game-tying drive from its 9 with 3:30 to go, needing a touchdown and 2-point conversion. They moved to a first down at the 36 when Brady’s pass over the middle was tipped in the air and Julian Edelman caught it off the leg of cornerback Robert Alford before it could hit the ground.

It was the second of five consecutive completions by Brady that put the ball at the 1, where White ran up the middle for a touchdown with 57 seconds left. Needing the 2-point conversion to tie, Brady hit Danny Amendola with a pass that did just that, 28-28.

New England coach Bill Belichick and Brady thus surpassed Steelers greats Chuck Noll and Terry Bradshaw as the only coach-quarterbacks to win five Super Bowls.

The Falcons’ defense had bounced Brady around and flexed their muscles on offense for three quarters before things turned around.

Brady, 39, slumped on the bench, his head bowed in both hands, after cornerback Robert Alford intercepted his pass and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown to put the Falcons on top, 21-0, in the second quarter.

The Falcons sacked Brady twice in the first half, when they hit him twice as much and had pressure on him the entire time. His receivers did not provide much help by dropping several of his passes early-on.

Matt Ryan, meanwhile, had Atlanta’s offense humming.

LeGarrette Blount lost a fumble helped kick Atlanta in gear. Atlanta responded to a scoreless first quarter with touchdowns on its first two drives of the second. Devonta Freeman ran 5 yards for one and rookie tight end Austin Hooper caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Ryan for the other.

That gave the Falcons a 14-0 lead and no team had ever come back from 14 down to win a Super Bowl.Then, the Patriots went down by 21.

As quick as you could say James Harrison, Alford ran back an interception of Brady 82 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 Atlanta lead. It was the second-longest interception return for a score in NFL history, only to Harrison’s 100-yarder eight years ago for the Steelers in their victory against the Arizona Cardinals in the 2008 Super Bowl.

New England finally registered on the scoreboard when Gostkowski kicked a 41-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, which ended with Atlanta on top, 21-3.

Midway through the third quarter, it was 28-3 when Tevin Coleman took a short pass from Ryan and ran around right end into the end zone for Atlanta’s fourth touchdown.

It took New England nearly three full quarters to get into the end zone. White caught a 5-yard pass from Brady to make it 28-9 with 2:06 left in the third quarter after Gostkowski missed the PAT kick.

Gostkowski’s 33-yard field goal cut the lead to 28-12 with 9:44 left in the game.

New England’s second touchdown came after Ryan was hit and fumbled as he attempted to pass on third-and-two from his 36. Brady cashed in on that one when he threw a 6-yard pass to Danny Amendola with 5:56 to go in the game.

Atlanta produced the first big play of the Super Bowl to get things going.

New England had a first down at the Falcons’ 33 early in the second quarter when Blount took a handoff and rookie linebacker Deion Jones ripped it out of his hands for a fumble. Alford recovered at the 29.

The Falcons then needed just five plays to cover 71 yards, the final five a run around left end by Freeman for the touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

The Falcons next drive also took only five plays to produce a touchdown, this one when Ryan threw a perfect pass into the end zone, where rookie tight end Austin Hooper caught it over veteran safety Patrick Chung.

Atlanta led, 14-0, with 8:48 left in the half with more fireworks to come. Many, many more from both sides before this epic Super Bowl became the first to be settled in overtime.