Despite the explicit absence of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Super Bowl will go off as scheduled tonight and apparently it’s all perfectly legal. There are plenty of reasons the Steelers are not part of Super Bowl LI, and my own exhaustive research has revealed that, coincidentally enough, there are exactly LI of them.

In no particular order, here they are (or to fracture a phrase, “Here We . . . no.”), the 51 reasons the Steelers aren’t in Super Bowl 51.

I. They played the New England Patriots in the AFC title game -- big mistake! Steelers record against anybody else in AFC title games: 8-5. Against New England: 0-3.

II. Donald Trump loves Robert Kraft loves Bill Belichick loves Tom Brady loves Donald Trump. It’s a rigged system.

III. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell made 8 field goals in the post-season. He needed to make 15.

IV. Couldn’t get tickets.

V. “We definitely felt like we could get some pressure on (Brady),” Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier told the P-G’s Gerry Dulac after they failed spectacularly at it. “But they schemed it up right. Everything we threw at them they blocked it up right.” Almost sounds as if the Patriots knew what was coming. You don’t think . . .

VI. Antonio Brown, whose last post-game comments were reportedly paid for by Facebook Live, caught seven passes in the AFC title game for 77 yards. He needed roughly twice that.

VII. They could never shake the gnawing suspicion that the Super Bowl is just better on TV.

VIII. Major Free Agent Acquisition and Sometimes Tight End Ladarius Green, who could not play in the title game or many other games, wound up with as many touchdowns this season (1) as Rookie Defensive Tackle From A Minor College Program Javon Hargrave.

IX. They didn’t get the kind of championship performance sculpted by Franco Harris, who bulled for 158 yards rushing in Super Bowl IX. See how I lined up those Roman numerals there?

X. They didn’t get the kind of championship performance sculpted by Lynn Swann, who caught four balls for 161 yards and a score in Super Bowl X. Why should I be the only one not doubling down?

XI. They were doomed from the moment Aunt Theresa inadvertently put Uncle Dick’s lucky No. 99 Levon Kirkland t-shirt out with the trash Wednesday night, Jan. 18. Total accident, even though Aunt Theresa did like to point out the thing hadn’t been washed in 22 years.

XII. That guy the police chased on foot on the South Side in early January, not Joey Porter, the guy who failed to escape because he ran directly into the grill of a parked SUV – he got signed to return kickoffs for the Steelers in the title game. They averaged 16 yards per kick-off return in post-season. They’re the worst.

XIII. They didn’t get the kind of championship performance sculpted by Terry Bradshaw, 318 passing yards and four touchdowns, in Super Bowl XIII. Yeah, like I’m stopping now.

XIV. They didn’t get the kind of championship performance sculpted by John Stallworth, three catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, in Super Bowl XIV.

XV. Martavis Bryant, who is 6-4, did not play in the title game or any other game. Check out the heights of the other available receivers: 5-10, 5-10, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. One of the tallest pass catchers available was Sammy Coates, who often can’t and sometimes just won’t catch passes.

XVI. Between Sept. 3 and Jan. 11, the Steelers made 88 roster moves, 10 involving cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz. They needed to make at least 89. Where’s Ben Tate?

XVII. James Harrison, still not re-retired, led the club with five sacks this season. Five. Sacks. Kansas City’s Derrick Thomas once had seven in one game.

XVIII. Not counting when they had the ball to end the half and when they had the ball to end the game, the Patriots had nine possessions against the Steelers. They scored on seven of them.

XIX. The Patriots dropped 11 passes all season. The Steelers dropped twice that.

XX. Not good enough.

XXI. Because as Mike Tomlin said, “We know more about guys over the course of this journey that we didn’t know about at the start of this journey.” Not sure I like the sound of that, assuming I understand it.

XXII. By rule, you can’t go to the Super Bowl after the worst playoff loss of your head coach’s career.

XXIII. Too many passes. Ben Roethlisberger threw 47 times in the title game, about eight too many. When he threw 39 times or fewer this year, the Steelers were 11-1. When he threw 40 or more – 1-4. In his post-season career, Ben’s top three games in total yards were all losses, his top three games in completions were all losses, and his top two in attempts were both losses.

XXIV. Le’Veon Bell’s post-season rushing totals, three games: 167 (a franchise record), 170 (a franchise record), and 20 (a groin injury).

XXV. Antonio Brown’s post-season receiving totals, three games: 124, 108, 77 (no groin injury).

XXVI. Third-and-1. On their first possession, already behind 3-0, the Steelers threw deep on third-and-1 from their own 31, forgetting that the mission was to keep Brady off the field, and one more yard could have sentenced him to another couple minutes of spectacting. Only three things were wrong with this: they threw it, they threw it deep, they threw it to Coates.

XXVII. The law of averages. In the NFL’s pseudo-socialist system in which total salaries are capped and talent wealth is redistributed through the draft order, the theoretical chance any team will make the Super Bowl, all things being theoretically equal, is about 3 percent. How often can you win that lottery? Answer: If you’re really, really, ridiculously good at it, maybe eight times in 51 years. If you’re the Patriots, nine.

XXVIII. Coates had catches measuring 40 yards or more in each of Pittsburgh’s first five games. After Oct. 9, all of his catches (3) including the post-season totaled 44 yards.

XXIX. Their post-season opponents completed 72 percent of their passes and converted 67 percent of their fourth-downs (4 for 6).

XXX. They didn’t get the kind of championship performance sculpted by Larry Brown, who picked off two Neil O’Donnell throws and returned them 77 yards to set up two scores when Dallas clipped the Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.

XXXI. Ben Roethlisberger’s regular season passer rating: 95.4 (translated as good). Ben’s career post-season passer rating, built on 25 touchdowns and 23 interceptions: 84.3 (translated as not so good). Ben’s passer rating in the post-season that just ended: 82.6 (translated as something short of not so good.)

XXXII. Mike Tomlin on the prospect of Ben retiring: “I’m not alarmed.” Me neither.

XXXIII. Passer rating of opposing quarterbacks in this post-season: 101.2. (translated as about 20 percent better than Ben’s).

XXXIV. Brady’s 384 passing yards in the title game were the most allowed by the Steelers all season and more than twice what Alex Smith managed a week before.

XXXV. Ben’s not Brady.

XXXVI. Ben in first quarter against Miami Jan. 8: Two touchdowns, no interceptions. Ben in the final 11 quarters of the post-season: one touchdown, four interceptions.

XXXVII. Brady’s passer rating against Houston Jan. 14: 68.8 (translated as what the hell?). Brady’s passer rating against Steelers a week later: 127.5 (translated as game, set, match).

XXXVIII. Presumed Hall of Famer Antonio Brown failed to score at New England, just as he has in eight of his first nine post-season games. Gold jacketed Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, failed to score in only six of his 29 post-season games.

XXXIX. Patriots wanted it more.

XL. They didn’t get the kind of championship performance sculpted by Hines Ward, who caught five passes for 123 yards and one big toothy touchdown in Super Bowl XL.

XLI. Having never won a Super Bowl in Texas anyway, Steelers didn’t want to travel to a foreign country during the travel ban.

XLII. Alternative fact: Steelers ARE in Super Bowl LI. You’ll see them tonight. A million Steelers, a million and a half. Period.

XLIII. They didn’t get the kind of championship performance sculpted by Santonio Holmes, whose ninth catch came with 35 seconds left and flipped the Cards in Super Bowl XLIII.

XLIV. Two words. Chris. Hogan.

XLV. They didn’t get the kind of championship performance sculpted by Jordy Nelson, whose nine catches for 140 yards and a touchdown were the difference when Green Bay outlasted the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

XLVI. Mike Tomlin is 103-57, the best start ever by a Steelers coach, 16-2 in December and January over the last four years, the most late-season victories by any coach over that span, and 8-6 in the post-season. Needed to be 9-5 in the post-season.

XLVII. They couldn’t resist the temptation associated with the last time they lost the title game. The following year (2005), they went 11-5 and won Super Bowl XL.

XLVIII. You can’t win ‘em all, or as Tomlin said afterward, “together we eat,” and yeah, sometimes it’s lobster thermidor, but sometimes it’s a back-of-the-fridge months-old container of I Can’t Believe It’s Not Lobster Thermidor.

XLIX. Antonio Brown and Facebook Live could not come to financial terms on a post-Super Bowl locker room video.

L. Post-season opponents were 6 for 9 in the red zone. The Steelers, with goal-to-go situations, were 1 for 5.

LI. The football gods, and I mean all of them, have never forgiven the Steelers for those bumblebee uniforms, but now that those ridiculous duds have been officially retired, I can say two words with extreme confidence about next season. Super Bowl.