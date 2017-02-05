HOUSTON

Here is how you beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl:

Play for the New York Giants. Have a receiver make a miracle one-handed catch off his helmet during the final winning series. Drive 88 yards for the winning score with 57 seconds left. Make your quarterback Eli Manning. Have a second down at the Patriots’ 1, trailing by four with 26 seconds left and hand the ball off to Marshwn Lynch for the victory.

Oops, forget that last one, just as Seattle’s Pete Carroll did. Had Lynch taken it, the Patriots would be going for their fourth Super Bowl win today instead of their fifth.

A victory by them tonight would break the Chuck Noll/Terry Bradshaw record in favor of the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady quarterback/coach combo, which drew a typical response from the New England coach about what it would do for his legacy.

“I really don’t think about any of that,’’ Belichick said.

The Atlanta Falcons will try to do today what only the Giants have done in this century — beat New England in the Super Bowl, where they are 4-2 since their first victory in the 2001 season.

More than the Giants have shown that the Patriots are not unbeatable, despite the paltry attempt at it by the Steelers in three AFC championship games. It’s just that St. Louis, Carolina, Philadelphia and Seattle came up tantalizingly short. New England is favored by just three points tonight, although according to the Bovada betting site, 62 percent of the money has gone on the Patriots to win.

Three points either way are just about right because every one of New England’s most recent six Super Bowls have come down to the bitter end for one team or the other, all decided by four or three points.

The Patriots easily could be 0-6 in this game in this century (0-8 overall) and shooting for their first Super Bowl win tonight. Or they could be 6-0 and prepared to surpass the Steelers with their Lombardi Trophy collection.

Maybe it will take a quarterback from Boston to win. Matt Ryan played at Boston College and had an MVP 2016 season for the Falcons, who were second in the NFL with an average of 415.8 yards per game overall and third with 295.3 passing.

“I wasn’t really a Patriots fan while I was there,’’ said Ryan, who hails from Chester County, Pa. “I kind of grew up in Philadelphia and was an Eagles fan.”

Perhaps at age 31, Ryan can pull off what Donovan McNabb and the Eagles could not do against the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX in Jacksonville, Fla. McNabb, exhausted, took too much time running his offense late in the game. He eschewed the no-huddle and while they did score, it took them 13 plays, 79 yards and the Eagles lost 24-21.

The Falcons are built more like The Greatest Show on Turf, the 2001 St. Louis Rams who were supposed to win their second Super Bowl in three years. Except, Adam Vinatieri kicked a 48-yard field goal as time expired to beat them, 20-17, for New England’s first win.

Atlanta has Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones, who led the NFC with 1,409 yards and averaged 17 yards a catch. Jones, though, is dealing with a sprained toe. Mohamed Sanu, who played his first four seasons with the Bengals, had 653 yards receiving.

Halfback Devonta Freeman ranked fourth in the NFC with 1,079 yards rushing. He also caught 54 passes. Backup Tevin Coleman had 520 yards rushing and 31 receptions.

Atlanta averaged 33.8 points per game to lead the NFL this season, scoring 71 points more than anyone else.

The Falcons have the firepower, that’s for sure.

But can they stop Tom Brady and Co.? The sure-fire way is to score many points and pressure Brady, two things the Steelers could not do in Foxborough, Mass., two weeks ago.

Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley led the league with 15.5 sacks, but that accounted for nearly half of Atlanta’s 34 sacks in 2016. That’s fewer than the Steelers, who put little pressure on Brady in the AFC championship game.

The Falcons have a young secondary and, just like the Steelers with their youngsters, they expect Brady to come after them.

“I mean, I would expect him [to do] that,’’ said rookie strong safety Keanu Neal, the 17th overall pick in the draft. “I would expect for him to go toward a guy that doesn’t have as much experience as others. But we’re going to do what we do, play our ball.”

Atlanta’s defense is not stingy, though. It allowed an average of 371.2 yards per game last season, eighth-most in the league. Their 12 interceptions were one fewer than the Steelers defense and tied them for just 18th in the NFL.

And here is the worst part for that Falcons defense: They allowed more points last season than all but five teams, an average of 25.4 per game.

Can anyone say Super Bowl shootout?

“Not really,’’ Ryan said of the need to score often tonight. “I don’t feel any more burden than any other week. I think as an offense, we prepare to go out there and score however many points we need to. If it’s a bunch of them, we can do that. And if it’s just a few of them, we can do that as well.”

What they need to score is just a few, a few more than the Patriots. Only the New York Giants have found a way to do that in New England’s past six Super Bowls, but all six have come right down to the end.

One piece of advice for Atlanta coach Dan Quinn, who was Seattle’s defensive coordinator when they lost to New England two years ago on the “dumbest play call in Super Bowl history,” — Russell Wilson’s pass that cornerback Malcom Butler intercepted to seal the win:

Same situation tonight? Run it.