A year ago, Trevor Daley was thrilled to be getting ready for Game 2 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers. The Penguins won Game 1, 5-2, rallying behind third-stringer Jeff Zatkoff, the surprise starter in net for injured Matt Murray. They went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Now, Daley is thrilled to be getting ready for Game 2 Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Penguins won Game 1, 3-1, Wednesday night behind backup Marc-Andre Fleury, a last-minute surprise starter in net for injured Murray. They fully expect to win the Cup again to become the NHL’s first repeat champion in nearly 20 years.

So much is the same for Daley, but so much is different. Something is missing for him this time, a person he loved more than life itself. His mother, Trudy, isn’t here to watch the games.

“When we were in Toronto last week, I got to go visit her grave. That was pretty special,” Daley said late Wednesday night.

“She actually was at the first two games here last year. They were the last games she saw me play in person before she went into the hospital. I reminisced a little bit about how I felt for those games. It was little emotional on the drive in.”

Trudy Daley was a typical hockey mom, doing whatever she had to do to make sure her son had his best chance for success. Getting up in the early morning darkness to get him to the rink. Paying for ice time. Making sure he had the right equipment and coaching.

But the Daleys had to deal with something that most young players don’t. As a black kid in a predominantly white sport, Trevor Daley faced racism. His mother was there every day to help him overcome it.

“It [stinks] that she’s gone,” Daley said. “But I know she’s not suffering. She’s in a better place.”

Trudy Daley died of cancer June 21, 2016. She was 51. That was just nine days after the Penguins won the Cup by beating San Jose, 3-1, in Game 6 of the final. Daley is thankful his mom lived long enough to see the game on television and to see what happened in the immediate aftermath. One of the great honors in sports is to be the first guy to take the Cup from the team captain. Sidney Crosby picked Daley even though Daley missed the final nine playoff games after his left ankle was broken in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final against Tampa Bay. Crosby knew Daley’s mother was gravely ill. He knew she wanted to see her son hoist the Cup.

“That was one of the last things she got to see,” Daley said, clearly moved then and now by Crosby’s gesture. “I talked to her on the ice that night. She was in the hospital so we video-chatted.”

That moment helped get Trudy Daley and her son through her final days. It also helped him get past not being able to help his team in the biggest games.

“Yeah, you feel sorry for yourself,” Daley said. “But what are you supposed to do? You just have to accept it. The guys were so great. And look what I got out of it. I got a summer with the Stanley Cup.”

Daley’s plan for this Cup run is to be available for every game, although injuries weren’t kind to him during the regular season. He missed 26 games, including 20 late in the season because of a left knee injury that required surgery. He returned to play in two games last week, his first action since Feb. 21.

“I’ve been out for so long that this first game was a little nerve-wracking,” Daley said. “You have high expectations for yourself. You don’t want to let the guys down.”

Daley didn’t. He was into the game from the start, mixing it up early with Columbus pest Brandon Dubinsky, making it clear to Dubinsky that he and the other Penguins planned to be around all night.

All of the Penguins defensemen played well in the absence of injured Kris Letang. Assistant coach Jacques Martin did a nice job spreading out the minutes. No one played more than Justin Schultz’s 20:07, no one fewer than Ian Cole’s 18:21. The Daley-Maatta pairing was especially impressive because Maatta also missed so much time down the stretch because of a hand injury that required surgery, playing in just one game last week after being out since Feb. 16.

“Olli played great,” Daley said. “Our mindset was just to try and keep it simple. Try not to get out of position and make the good first play and try to keep our feet moving. We know what to expect. [The Blue Jackets] are going to come hard at us. We’re not a big, physical team on the back end so teams are going to try and take advantage of that. The quicker we get back and the quicker we get the puck to the forwards, the better we’ll be.”

Few thought the Penguins defensemen were good enough to win the Cup a year ago. Fewer still believe they can win it this year without Letang, who averaged nearly 29 minutes of ice time in the 2016 playoffs.

“When you lose a guy like Kris, it’s not going to be just one guy to replace him,” Daley said. “There are not many guys in this league who can replace Kris. It’s got to be by committee. [In Game 1], you saw every pair we have against every line. There wasn’t a matchup on our side. We just went out and played.

“We’re a competent group in here. We know it starts with us to break out and get the pucks up to the forwards. We have world-class forwards. We have to be good. We as a group have to take pride in that.”

Daley is one of the Penguins leaders. What Crosby did for him by handing him the Cup says as much about him as it does Crosby, although he will disagree.

“Believe me, it says more about Sid,” Daley said. “He’s a special human being. He’s even more special off the ice than he is on the ice.”

Can we agree Crosby’s gesture says plenty about both men? That’s what Trudy Daley would tell you. She took the memory of her son taking the Cup from Crosby and lifting it to the sky to her grave. He will take it to his.

Ron Cook: rcook@post-gazette.com and Twitter@RonCookPG. Ron Cook can be heard on the “Cook and Poni” show weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 93.7 The Fan.