David Freese’s lips were moving, but I could have sworn I heard Mike Sullivan’s voice.

“Just play the game,” Freese said. “That’s what you’ve got to do. You’ve got to focus on playing the game the right way.”

This was late Sunday afternoon after the Pirates came back against the Atlanta Braves from down 4-3 in the ninth inning and 5-4 in the 10th to win, 6-5, finishing a wonderful weekend sweep at PNC Park. Starling Marte won it by following a leadoff double by Adam Frazier with a home run to left-center field. But the 10th inning never would have happened without Freese’s contributions in the ninth. A terrific seven-pitch at-bat that ended with a walk and a hard, but clean slide into second base that prevented a game-ending double play.

Just play the game …

If Sullivan said it once during the Penguins’ march to the Stanley Cup last season, he said it hundreds of times. He’ll say it at least that many more times if they somehow find a way to repeat.

Freese plays the game the right way.

“Just a good, old-fashioned baseball play,” Clint Hurdle said of Freese’s slide. “Hard, aggressive baseball. Fun to watch.”

Everything started with Freese’s pinch-hit at-bat against closer Jim Johnson with the Pirates down, 4-3, and runners on first and second with one out. He fell behind, 1-2, took a ball, fouled a pitch off, then took two more balls.

“Jim comes at you quick,” Freese said. “He’s got really good sink and he throws hard. You just try to focus and stay stubborn and have some composure. You want to get the hit, obviously. But you’ve got to do your part. You just do what you can. You kind of move it along. There’s a guy wearing the same jersey behind you, waiting to bat.”

The next man up was pinch-hitter Francisco Cervelli. He rolled a ball to third baseman Adonis Garcia, who threw to second to get Freese. At that point, the game seemed as if it were over. Surely, second baseman Brandon Phillips would turn two. No less than Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman has called Phillips the best defensive second baseman he has seen. Brennaman has been calling big-league games since 1974.

“You understand how Phillips moves around the base,” Freese said. “He’s reaIly good. He pulls some stuff out of his butt, but it’s all natural for him. He’s that good. He gets stuff done.”

Freese didn’t give Phillips a chance to complete the double play. Freese upended him.

“In that moment, that late in the game, you’ve got to get it done,” Freese said. “It’s not really on the scorecard or anything. But you need hustle. You’re just trying to help the team. You try to get there as fast as you can, especially as slow as I am. You try to get a good lead. [First baseman] Freddie [Freeman] is kind of off the bag. You kind of get the distance he allows. Get a good secondary [lead] and then bust your tail to the bag.”

The Braves challenged that Freese’s slide violated baseball’s relative new and often confusing rule, put in after Jung Ho Kang was badly hurt by a Chris Coughlin slide into second base late in the 2015 season and New York Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada was hurt by a Chase Utley slide in the 2015 playoffs.

“I pretty much understand it,” Freese said. “Once you start a lane, you’ve got to stay in it. You can make contact, just don’t veer. I went hard kind of straight in, I believe, but I understood I was going to go past the bag. If you do that, you had better hold on or they’ll call you out.

“I like the old-school way. That’s just me. I understand keeping guys on the field, but it’s our decision to play the game. Injuries happen. But I completely get [the new rule].”

The umpires took 1:19 to review Freese’s slide before ruling it legal.

“I wasn’t worried at all,” Freese said. “I don’t think anyone in our dugout was worried about turning it.”

No one was happier to see Marte’s home run than Freese. Freese finished the game at first base but is expected to get many of the starts at third base with Kang stuck in South Korea because of three DUIs.

“It was awesome,” Freese said of the two late comebacks. “Shows we’re not quitting. Getting after it. Getting Ws in the big leagues, they don’t just hand ’em to you. It’s nice to get it done this series.”

The win completed an eventful weekend for Freese. He hit a home run in the 5-4 win Friday in the home opener before leaving the game late after taking a wicked hop off his clavicle. He didn’t play in the 6-4 win Saturday and was given an extra day off Sunday before Hurdle called on him in a big spot. He delivered in a big way.

Fun to watch, indeed.

