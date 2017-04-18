The Frozen Four is officially coming back to Pittsburgh — a year earlier than expected .

PPG Paints Arena will welcome college hockey’s biggest event on April 8-10, 2021. The Boston Herald reported earlier this month that the city would get the 2022 event. Coincidentally, the 2022 Frozen Four will be held in Boston.

The announcement came along with more than 600 other host sites for preliminary rounds and finals of NCAA championships in Divisions I, II and III to be held from 2017-18 through 2021-22.

Pittsburgh was awarded 22 preliminary rounds and finals, the most of any city, including the D-I wrestling final in 2019, the women’s volleyball final in 2019 and the first and second round of the men’s NCAA tournament in 2022. The state of Pennsylvania was awarded 53 events, more than any other state.

North Carolina, which recently repealed elements of a law that limited protection for LGBT people that had previously inspired the NCAA to withdraw championship events from the state, was awarded several events.

The Penguins hosted the Frozen Four for the first time back in 2013, as Yale beat Quinnipiac for the national championship.

Penn State also was awarded several NCAA championship events: The women’s Frozen Four in 2022; the men’s hockey regional in Allentown in 2018 and ’19; the national fencing championships in 2018 and ’21; the women’s gymnastics regional in 2018 and ’20; and the men’s and women’s cross country regional in 2018 and ’20.

