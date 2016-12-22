Robert Morris coach Andy Toole discovered shortly before tip-off Wednesday night that the Colonials would be without leading scorer Isaiah Still against Buffalo. Still, who averages 15.2 points per game, sprained the meniscus in his right knee last weekend and is still recovering.

It wasn’t the news Robert Morris needed to hear, on the heels of the 21- and 40-point losses last week to Oakland and No. 13 Virginia. But it didn’t stop the Colonials. They held on tight as the lead yo-yoed back and forth, and they pulled out a 74-71 win against the Bulls (5-7) at PPG Paints Arena.

“We looked at this almost like a final exam for our non-conference schedule,” Toole said.

The Colonials passed, closing the non-conference portion of their schedule with a 4-9 record. They commence Northeast Conference play with a two-game road trip that begins Dec. 29.

Guard Kavon Stewart had a team-high 18 points, guard Lorenzen Wright had 12 off the bench, and three Colonials — forward Aaron Tate, center Braden Burke and guard Matty McConnell, who was 2 for 12 from the floor but 4 of 5 at the free-throw line — chipped in nine points apiece.

“If everybody could play like that with Isaiah Still here, we could be something,” said guard Dachon Burke, who started in place of Still and had eight points and seven rebounds. “It felt good.”

The Colonials held a 37-30 halftime lead, led by McConnell’s eight points. Buffalo turned the ball over 12 times in the first half, but the Colonials managed only seven points off those turnovers.

The Bulls scored the final three points of the first half and the first seven of the second, briefly tying the score before Wright came off the bench and drilled his third 3-pointer of the game.

Buffalo burst into the lead with eight more unanswered points. Wright’s 3-pointer was the Colonials’ only bucket in the first 7½ minutes of the half.

All in all, it was a 20-3 Buffalo run. The Colonials were once again stuck fighting from behind.

“In the second half, they were throwing punches at us,” Dachon Burke said. “We either had to back down or throw punches back. I feel like we threw punches back — diving on the floor, knocking down free throws, making plays for each other.”

Braden Burke’s jumper with 3:10 left knotted the score, 62-62. Four swished free throws from Tate and Stewart pushed the Colonials ahead, and Tate put an exclamation point on an 8-0 run with a thunderous right-handed slam dunk over Bulls big man Nick Perkins with 1:01 on the clock.

“That was real big, man,” Stewart said. “I told him that reminded me of the NCAA tournament Aaron.”

In the final minute, Buffalo wing Blake Hamilton, who had a game-high 24 points, hit all six free-throws plus a step-back 3-pointer to keep the Bulls in reach of the lead. He had a chance to send the game to overtime, but his contested 3-pointer at the buzzer went in and out.

The Colonials faced a similar situation late against Youngstown State Nov. 30 and lost.

“Now we’re starting to learn and put the pieces of the puzzle together,” Burke said.

Stephen J. Nesbitt: snesbitt@post-gazette.com.