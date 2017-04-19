ST. LOUIS — The batting helmet sat in the right-field grass at Busch Stadium. Its owner, Gregory Polanco stood nearby, hands on hips. His two-out, bases-loaded smash in the eighth inning Wednesday had been snared by Matt Carpenter, the St. Louis Cardinals first baseman. Carpenter dived, bolted to his feet and won a race to the bag, sliding to touch before Polanco.

Polanco, in disbelief, threw his helmet into the grass. The Pirates’ comeback chance was foiled.

For the third day in a row, the Pirates lost by a 2-1 score. The entirety of the offense was three solo home runs — one from the Pirates’ Josh Bell, and two from the Cardinals’ Dexter Fowler.

Five series into the regular season, the Pirates (6-9) have alternated sweeps. On the heels of their three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, they were swept out of St. Louis.

The Cardinals (6-9) had eight hits, the Pirates five. On the visitors’ side, Andrew McCutchen’s hitting streak ended at nine games, but he walked in the eighth-inning rally. Reliever Kevin Siegrist loaded the bases on two errors and a walk before Polanco was stopped by Carpenter.

After strong starts by right-handers Ivan Nova and Chad Kuhl in the first two games of the series, both defeats in which the offense disappeared, the Pirates got another on Wednesday. Right-hander Gerrit Cole allowed two runs in six innings, lowering his ERA to 4.70 through four starts. He allowed six hits and two walks and struck out eight, using 91 pitches in the outing.

For the Cardinals, right-hander Michael Wacha allowed four hits and one run in 6⅔ innings. He walked two and struck out three. The bigger surprise was Fowler, who entered the game with a .143 batting average and no home runs, blasting two solo shots off Cole.

After an off day Thursday, the Pirates open a home series Friday against the New York Yankees.

Before the game, manager Clint Hurdle said pitchers around the league have “punched back” against Bell. Look at the heat-maps, Hurdle said, see all the pitches on the inner half of the plate. In the batter’s box, Bell has received few fastballs over the plate, or middle-away. Bell entered the game batting .200 with just two extra-base hits, both doubles, in 40 at-bats.

“He’s working on learning now,” Hurdle said.

After Fowler homered on a 2-0 heater in the third inning, Bell answered. Benefitting from a Wacha fastball right down the center of the plate, Bell smashed it to center field. Fowler retreated to the warning track, leaped and hung on helplessly as the ball landed in the grandstands. The shot, which went an estimated 410 feet, was Bell’s first regular-season homer since Sept. 24.

In the fifth, Fowler struck again. He yanked Cole’s first-pitch fastball down the right-field line and tucked it inside the foul pole. The Cardinals, on Fowler’s solo home runs, held a 2-1 advantage.

The Pirates put men on first and second with two outs in the seventh, chasing Wacha, but reliever Matt Bowman got Jordy Mercer swinging at a breaking ball off the plate for strike three.

